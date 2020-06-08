When you’re trying to connect with your friends or family from a distance, multiplayer online games are one of the best ways to do it. A number of great mobile games are available on Android and iOS, many of which are cross-platform. We’re taking a look at 10 of the best multiplayer mobile games available for your Android and iOS smartphones. Dive into a world of racing, fantasy, or classic challenges as you connect with fellow gamers nearby or on the other side of the globe. If you want to really supercharge your mobile gaming experience, check out the best gaming phones.

Mario Kart Tour

If you’re jumping on the recent video game boom but unable to get your hands on the impossible-to-find Nintendo Switch, then Mario Kart Tour for iOS and Android can help scratch that itch. What started as beta online gameplay, complete with a paywall, is now a free-to-play online experience for you and your friends and loved ones. Dash around as your favorite Nintendo characters with that classic Mario Kart feel while competing against your friends no matter where they are.

Android iOS

Words with Friends

No list of multiplayer mobile games is complete without Words with Friends. For many, this game serves as an early memory of the connected world of mobile apps. It’s an absolute classic that is still going strong. Connect with friends near and far in a game of word prowess, and no cheating!

Android iOS

Houseparty

Houseparty isn’t just a great distanced hangout app for you and your friends, it also features a great repository of games you can play while hanging out in the houseparty room. It’s perfect for hanging out with friends and family if you can’t hang out in person.

Android iOS

Minecraft ($7)

One of the best desktop and console games of the last decade is also available on mobile for both iOS and Android. The pocket edition of Minecraft is cross-platform enabled for Xbox and PC, giving you an expanded possible friends list with which to play. Build your world and share it with others.

Android iOS

Fortnite

Dance away while building and fighting in your own pocket Fortnite battle royale. Fortnite continues to be an incredibly rich gaming experience and all the more fun playing online with friends, old and new, from all corners of the world.

Android iOS

Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go came on the scene in 2016 and challenged millions of users to catch ’em all. Since then the app has added online battle functionality to let you compete remotely against other trainers. Train hard, catch them all, and take your talents on the road across nations.

Android iOS

Call of Duty

If you’re an avid gamer then you probably grew up with Call of Duty as an integral part of your gaming education. Call of Duty Mobile brings what the franchise has to offer to your Android or iOS smartphone. The app offers iconic maps from the Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare era. The app features numerous online game modes including a 100-player battle royale free-for-all.

Android iOS

Clue ($4)

If you’re looking to kick it old school with some friends from far away, then look no further than Clue for iOS and Android. That’s right, the classic board game is available on your smartphone with all the same rooms, murder weapons, intrigue, and mystery you’re used to. There are also some new characters thrown in for you and your friends to enjoy. We’re thinking it’s Clue, in the living room, with the iPhone.

Android iOS

Asphalt 9: Legends

No mobile game list would be complete without a great racing game. Asphalt 9: Legends brings an immersive and visually impressive street racing game to iOS and Android. Race against your friends while you collect dozens of famous real-world vehicles to round out your garage. The app features hundreds of races in single-player mode and the ability to play against up to seven other racers online.

Android iOS

Hearthstone

Blizzard Entertainment has had a formidable grip on fantasy-based desktop and console entertainment for over two decades. From Warcraft to Overwatch, Blizzard has become the expert on enthralling fantasy gameplay. Hearthstone for iOS and Android is no different and features a beautiful card-based battle game. Build your deck as you battle friends and foes online.

Android iOS

Editors' Recommendations