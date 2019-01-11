Looking for an interesting case for your device? CES 2019 has you covered

Share

We didn’t see many phones at CES 2019, but there was certainly no shortage of mobile accessories. Some of our favorites were cases, for both phones and tablets. Your phone is such an essential device that it’s well worth taking steps to protect it. Here are the cases that caught our eye.

Mophie Juicepack Access ($120)

They’re not cheap, but Mophie makes the best battery cases for the iPhone. The new Access case features wireless charging, so the Lighting port is accessible and there’s no added chunk at the bottom. Stick it on any Qi wireless charger and you can charge both the case and your iPhone, with the option to prioritize the phone first. It’s available for the iPhone X, XS, XS Max, and XR and should double your battery life.

Speck Case-E ($40)

The Case-E by Speck is an evolution of the iGuy iPad case for kids. It’s super cute, with twisty arms that you can wrap around a headrest in the car or use to prop the iPad up. The case itself is soft EVA foam that’s comfortable to hold and gives you drop protection from falls of up to 6 feet. It comes in a couple of different colors and will be available very soon.

Otterbox and PopSockets ($50)

PopSockets are a great way to keep a grip on your phone and Otterbox has partnered with the successful brand to bring you cases with PopSockets built into the back. You can twist and replace them if you want, with alternative designs at $8 a pop. The case is Otterbox’s Symmetry series which offers plenty of protection.

Incipio Aerolite ($35)

One of our favorite case makers unveiled a whole new line at CES this year. The Incipio Aerolite cases offer incredible drop protection for falls up to 11 feet thanks to the proprietary FortiCore material and the ribbed pattern on the inside. They’re also very lightweight and they look fantastic. You can choose from five different colors.

Tech21 Evo Type

If you hate typing on a touchscreen, then Tech21’s Evo Type case is for you. It’s a protective folio-style case with a full keyboard in the inside cover. Initially, it’s only available for the Pixel 3 XL, but more models will follow. One of the smartest things about it is that it syncs up to your phone via NFC instead of Bluetooth, which means there’s no lag at all. It will be available soon, but we’re not sure about the price yet.

Lune case

The Lune case has a light-up logo on the back that comes to life to show you when you’ve received a message or call. The original has been around for a while and hooks up to your phone via Bluetooth, but at CES the company showed off a new version. You can go with the classic icons or choose something a bit different, like a heart or some other design you like. The case has a soft touch finish and offers decent protection from bumps and falls.