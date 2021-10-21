The Pixel 6 Pro finds Google redefining how its smartphones fit within the wider market. No longer content with being kept solely in the “affordable phones with great cameras” bracket, it lays claim to premium features all around. This includes a new Google-made Tensor chip, a big 5,000mAh battery, an eye-watering triple-lens rear camera, and a hugely impressive 6.71-inch AMOLED screen (with a 120Hz refresh rate). As stunning as this display undoubtedly is, you may want to protect it, since even the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus it uses isn’t indestructible. Fortunately, we’ve compiled the best Pixel 6 Pro screen protectors currently available. This covers everything from affordable protectors to more premium items with extra features.

Spigen Neo Flex Screen Protector

This film-based Pixel 6 Pro screen protector from Spigen is a great combination of durability and discretion. Its flexible material will wrap tightly around the Pixel’s entire screen, keeping every corner of it protected against damage. At the same time, it incorporates self-healing technology that will repair minor scuffs and scratches over time, making it look new for the duration of your time with it. It also comes with a unique wet installation process that Spigen claims ensures bubble-free application without the need for repeated lifting and adjustments. Needless to say, as a film-based protector, it’s also one of the most transparent screen protectors you’re likely to find for the Pixel 6 Pro right now.

OtterBox Pixel 6 Pro Clearly Protected Film Screen Protector

OtterBox makes some highly laudable cases, and its screen protectors aren’t half bad either. This particular specimen is a (polyurethane) film-based protector that has been treated to ensure anti-scratch protection, while it’s also resistant against scuffs and smudges. As a film protector, OtterBox assures us that it has been designed to provide 100% compatibility with whatever case you’ve chosen for your Pixel. It’s also extremely transparent and responsive, so you’ll hardly notice it’s there, except obviously when you drop your phone. Comes with an installation kit, as well as a limited lifetime warranty, in the unlikely event you do have problems with it.

Olixar Full Cover Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Here’s a tempered glass screen protector that will take punches with the best of them. It comes with a 9H hardness rating, the highest you can have with a glass protector, and one that means it can resist scratches from household metal objects such as knives and keys (not that we recommend putting your Pixel in your pocket with your keys). Just as impressively, the inclusion of an underlying anti-shatter film means that, should you accidentally drop your phone from a significant height, the protector won’t break into fragments. It also won’t get in the way of you enjoying your new device, because with a thickness of only 0.27mm, it furnishes a more than 95% light-penetration ratio, making it highly transparent and responsive. As a glass-based protector, the risks of bubbles (when installing) are all but negligible. Highly recommended.

Supershieldz Google Pixel 6 Pro Screen Protector

Sold in a high-value pack of two, this Pixel 6 Pro screen protector from Supershieldz is an attractive combination of effectiveness and affordability. It’s a TPU-based film protector that’s flexible and tough, so it will prevent all manner of everyday scratches and scrapes, while it will also keep your Pixel’s display looking great. It will naturally maintain the full responsiveness of the phone’s screen, meaning that the in-display fingerprint scanner will work exactly as intended 100% of the time. A great option if you don’t want to spend too much money.

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector

Here’s a U.S.-made screen protector that, despite being film-based, is impressively rugged. Its flexible film has been specially prepared to be scratch-proof and resistant to yellowing, while it can also withstand substantial falls and impacts (in contrast to some film-based alternatives). On top of this, it harnesses self-repairing technology, so any minor scratches it does pick up will be gradually effaced over time. It’s also not only scratches it will reduce since it has been designed to keep dust, oil or grease, and fingerprint smudges at bay. Armorsuit has precisely laser-cut the protector, so it fits snugly to the Pixel’s entire screen, keeping every corner protected. Sold in a pack of two, just in case you damage the first one (which is probably unlikely). Comes with a full installation kit, including spray, squeegee, and microfiber cloth. Also comes with a lifetime replacement warranty, which we assume is something you’ll never need.

Circlemalls Tempered Glass Screen Protector

This is an affordable yet high-functioning screen protector that will do a very good job of keeping your Pixel Pro in new condition. Its tempered glass has received a 9H hardness rating, so you can more or less go hog wild with your phone and any hard object in your vicinity. It’s scratch-resistant and capable of surviving significant falls, while the 3D curve of its design means it hugs the Pixel’s screen tightly. Despite being pretty tough, it’s also a fairly thin protector, so it will keep the phone’s luscious display looking pretty, um, lush. If that weren’t enough, it’s sold in a pack of three.

