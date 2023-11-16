 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best prepaid SIM Black Friday deals: Boost Mobile, Mint Mobile, and more

Briley Kenney
By
A SIM card.
Tomek from Pixabay / Pixabay

It’s no tall tale to say that the best Black Friday deals for the year are probably already here. Many retailers are getting in on the action with some great discounts. Now’s the time to shop if there’s something, heck, anything you’re looking for. Like mobile or prepaid SIM deals, for example, as service providers all over are dropping their prices. If that’s what you want to shop, keep reading, because we’ve gathered up all of the best prepaid SIM Black Friday deals in one place, right here.

Our favorite prepaid SIM Black Friday deal

Package and card showing off Boost Mobile's 5GB of 5G prepaid data plan.
Boost

One of the best prepaid SIM Black Friday deals is from Boost Mobile. Right now, at Best Buy, you can get access to the three months and 5GB of data plan for just $15, normally $45, which saves you an incredible $30. Bear in mind, this is a pre-loaded SIM kit, which means you’ll need to supply your own compatible phone or get one if you don’t have one already.

  • Boost Mobile 3 months 5GB plan SIM card kit —

More prepaid SIM Black Friday deals we love

Personal holding five SIM cards fanned out.
DT

Want to know what else is out there and what’s on sale? We don’t blame you, so we’ve also rounded up the top prepaid SIM Black Friday deals below.

Related

If you need a SIM card to swap over to a network, but one that doesn’t include wireless service, something like T-Mobile’s replaceable triple cut SIM is a great idea. Several carriers do offer SIM cards like this, although, not all of them are on sale for Black Friday.

  • T-Mobile triple cut replaceable SIM card (no wireless service included) —
  • Ultra Mobile 1 month 3GB prepaid SIM card —
  • Boost Infinite unlocked prepaid SIM kit with $25 bill credit —
  • Vodafone Europe 14GB and 800 minutes UK | 100GB and unlimited talk in Spain —
  • T-Mobile 1 month unlimited talk and text prepaid SIM card —
  • Ultra Mobile 1 month 40GB with 15GB hotspot prepaid SIM card —
  • Mint Mobile 3 months 5GB prepaid SIM kit —

It’s not a prepaid deal but Mint Mobile is also offering when you buy any three month plan, which is essentially a BOGO deal. The lowest 5GB plan at $15 per month, for instance, is $45. Right now, you’ll pay that same price for six months of service.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Black Friday Samsung deals: TVs, tablets, smartphones, and more
Stack of Samsung Galaxy S22 phones.

Black Friday is a great time to splurge on expensive purchases you've been holding out on. TVs, appliances and phones are some of the most popular purchases during the shopping event. Samsung is a big player in all of these areas, and Samsung products are not known for being cheap. Thankfully some retailers have already started early Black Friday deals, and there are some great discounts available on Samsung products. We've collected the best Samsung deals we can find on TVs, tablets, phones, monitors, soundbars and appliances.

Samsung TV Black Friday deals

Read more
Walmart Black Friday deals: The best offers you can shop now
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Walmart Deals

With so many Black Friday deals already under way, it can be tough to keep on top of everything. Walmart has dozens of different awesome deals so we've narrowed things down to the best Walmart Black Friday deals currently available. There's a little bit of everything here with discounts on TVs, headphones, laptops, coffee makers, and much more. Whatever you're considering buying, keep reading while we take you through some great options.

Top 3 Walmart Black Friday deals
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker -- $35, was $59

Read more
14,000 Walmart shoppers love this kids tablet, and its $49 today
Child with parent using Contixo tablet to video call other kids

A few years ago, the idea of having a tablet made specifically for kids might have seemed weird, but in today's world, tablets for kids are perfect to help with various tasks, not just entertainment. Of course, all the big brands have tried to get into the game, like Samsung and Amazon, and while it might be nice to grab something like the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, it can be expensive and hard to justify the cost of. Luckily, some great alternatives are much cheaper than usual because of the ongoing Black Friday deals we're seeing this month. For example, the Contixo 7-inch Android Kids Tablet has a pretty high rating of 4.4 on Walmart with over 14,000 five-star reviews, and you can grab it now for just $49 instead of the usual $80.

Why you should buy the Contixo 7-inch Android Kids Tablet
For the most part, the Contixo is an Android tablet that has been reskinned and made for kids, so you won't get the traditional Android experience and Play Store, which is good when you're giving this to kids who might not know better. What makes it great, though, is that it's preloaded with a bunch of kid-related content, like Disney e-books and other learning games and educational apps, which can help with your child's healthy growth, as opposed to just sitting and watching something all day. It has 32GB of storage, too, so you can store a lot of extra content that caters to your kids if you want, so you can keep them entertained and engaged for long trips where there might not be internet access.

Read more