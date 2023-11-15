 Skip to main content
Best refurbished Apple Black Friday deals on AirPods, iPads, iPhones, and more

John Alexander
By
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Apple Deals
Digital Trends

You already know the drill. If you want the best Apple products, you’ll have to pay premium prices. That’s just how the game works, right? If you’re paying attention to the season, however, you’ll see that Black Friday deals are already here. These deals can knock even the priciest Apple products down to a level where most of us can afford them. But, if you want to take those savings to the next level, the absolute best way is to look for refurbished products, which will lower the price even more. Quality refurbished products from trusted companies like Backmarket and Amazon, which pass rigid quality controls and come with excellent guarantees, are a great way to find low prices on Apple goodies. Furthermore, by using these services, we reduce the amount of plastics that need to be manufactured from the Earth’s precious resources.

Here are the best refurbished Apple Black Friday deals that we’ve found across a variety of product styles.

Best refurbished iPad Black Friday deals

A woman works on an Apple iPad 2022 with an Apple Pencil.
Apple
  • iPad 4th Gen 16GB (Wi-Fi), [Good Condition] —
  • iPad 9.7 (2018) 128GB (Wi-Fi), [Fair Condition] —
  • iPad 10.2 (2021) 64GB (Wi-Fi), [Fair Condition] —
  • iPad Pro 11 (2022) 128GB (Wi-Fi), [Excellent Condition] —
  • iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) 256GB (Wi-Fi), [Excellent Condition] —
  • iPad Air (2014) 64GB (Wi-Fi), [Fair Condition] —
  • iPad Mini (2019) 64GB (Wi-Fi), [Fair Condition] —
  • iPad Mini 2 128GB (Wi-Fi), [Good Condition] —

Want to save even more? You can save up to $140 with a qualified trade-in, making some of these products free (or close to it) after a successful trade.

Best refurbished iPhone Black Friday deals

The iPhone 15 Pro Max inside the Adore June pouch.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
  • iPhone SE (2022) 128GB, [Good Condition] —
  • iPhone 14 256GB (Dual eSIM), [Excellent Condition] —
  • iPhone 14 Pro 128GB (Dual eSIM), [Excellent Condition] —
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB (Dual eSIM), [Excellent Condition] —
  • iPhone 15 128GB (Locked: Verizon) (eSIM), [Good Condition] —
  • iPhone 15 128GB (Locked: AT&T) (eSIM), [Excellent Condition] —

Want to save even more? You can save up to $140 with a qualified trade-in.

Best refurbished AirPods Black Friday deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2 inside their charging case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends
  • Apple AirPods Pro 1st Gen (2021, MagSafe Charging), [Excellent Condition] —
  • Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen (2022, MagSafe Charging), [Excellent Condition] —
  • Apple AirPods 3rd Gen (2021, MagSafe Charging), [Excellent Condition] —
  • Apple AirPods Max (2020), [Excellent Condition] —

Want to save even more? You can save up to $140 with a qualified trade-in, making some of these products free (or close to it) after a successful trade.

Best refurbished MacBook Black Friday deals

The MacBook Pro open on a table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends
  • 13.3-inch MacBook Air 2020 (Core i3, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD), [Fair Condition] —
  • 14.2-inch MacBook Pro 2021 (Apple M1, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD), [Excellent Condition] —
  • 13.3-inch MacBook Air 2022 (Apple M2, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD), [Excellent Condition] —
  • 13.3-inch MacBook Pro 2022 (Apple M2, 8GB Memory, 512GB SSD), [Excellent Condition] —
  • 15.3-inch MacBook Air 2023 (Apple M2, 8GB Memory, 512GB SSD), [Excellent Condition] —
  • 14.2-inch MacBook Pro 2023 (Apple M2, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD), [Fair Condition] —

Want to save even more? You can save up to $140 with a qualified trade-in.

Best refurbished Apple Watch Black Friday deals

Apple Watch Ultra and Oura Ring being worn.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends
  • Apple Watch 6 [Excellent Condition] —
  • Apple Watch 7 [Excellent Condition] —
  • Apple Watch 8 [Excellent Condition] —
  • Apple Watch SE [Good Condition] —
  • Apple Watch Ultra [Excellent Condition] —

