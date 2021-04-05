  1. Mobile

Best cheap refurbished tablet sales and deals for April 2021

If you’re shopping for a new-to-you tablet, often the best way to save is to look for cheap refurbished tablets. If you don’t find or don’t want to pay the price for even the best cheap tablet deals, a refurb is a great alternative. Different manufacturers or retailers may call them by different names, such as remanufactured or refreshed, but refurbished tablet sales are a good way to upgrade your equipment other than buying new devices. Electronic components with no moving parts don’t wear out, so looking for refurbished tablet deals gives you the opportunity to save money and enjoy the benefits of recent and latest-model tablet powerhouses.

Tablets aren’t the only refurbished products with amazing deals. We’ve also rounded up the best refurbished iPhone deals, refurbished MacBook deals, refurbished laptop deals, and refurbished iPad deals.

Today’s best refurbished tablet sales
iPad 4th Gen (November 2012) 16GB - Black - (Wi-Fi)

$100 $499
Wi-Fi only model with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. Fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Dell XPS 13 - 9310 2-in-1

$1,004 $1,271
Pickup a powerhouse laptop/tablet combination. Windows 10 Pro with 8GB RAM and an Intel 11th Gen i5 CPU and 256GB SSD. Get up to 14 hours of battery life in HD model.
Apple iPad Air

$145
Save on this Decluttr certified refurbished iPad Air with a 12-month limited warranty. Wi-Fi only and 16GB storage - very good condition.
iPad 9.7-Inch 5th Gen (March 2017) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$230 $329
Wi-Fi only model with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. Fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Microsoft Surface Book 2 15-inch

$1,090 $1,400
Confidence with a bargain when you buy this Microsoft Surface 2-in-1 with a 15-inch display, Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD with a 2-year warranty.
iPad Mini 4 (September 2015) 16GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$249 $399
Wi-Fi only model with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. Fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3-inch Tablet

$550 $600
Certified refurbished Microsoft Surface Pro comes with a 2-year warranty. Run Windows 10 on the ultralight 2-in-1 tablet and notebook. 12.3-inch display with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD.
Acer Spin 3 - 14-inch Laptop with AMD CPU

$320 $430
When moderate power is enough, this Acer 2-in-1 has a 14-inch display, an AMD processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, and Windows 10 Home S. Professionally restored by Acer approved vendor. 2-year warranty.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Wi-Fi + Cellular-Silver VERIZON

$300
Snap up this Refurbished Pristine condition Verizon network Galaxy Tab S53 with 64GB storage. 12-month limited warranty.
Acer Spin 3 - 14-inch Laptop -Intel CPU

$480 $715
Buy this Acer certified refurbished 2-in-1 tablet and laptop with a 2-year Allstate warranty. Save on this versatile device with a 14-uinch display with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Windows 10 Home.
iPad Air 2 (September 2015) 64GB - Space Gray

$224 $499
Wi-Fi-only iPad Air 2 with 64GB of storage. Free shipping, 30-day money back guarantee, and a 12-month limited warranty. Tested to perform as new and 80% of original maximum battery life per charge.
iPad 9.7-Inch 6th Gen (March 2018) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$295 $329
Wi-Fi only model with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. Fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
iPad Air 2 (October 2014) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$225 $499
Wi-Fi only model with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. Fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd Gen (June 2017) 256GB - Silver - (Wi-Fi)

$662 $900
Wi-Fi only model with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. Fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Apple iPad Air 2

$225
Buy this good condition Gold unlocked Apple iPad Air 2 with 64GB Storage and a 12-month limited warranty.
iPad Pro 12.9-Inch 1st Gen (November 2015) 128GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$404 $799
Wi-Fi only model with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. Fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
iPad Pro 12.9-Inch 1st Gen (November 2015) 128GB - (Wi-Fi + GSM/CDMA + LTE)

$499 $1,079
Wi-Fi only model with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. Fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
iPad 9.7-Inch 5th Gen (March 2017) 32GB - Gold - (Wi-Fi)

$233 $329
Wi-Fi only model with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. Fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi 64GB

$263
Worry not with a 12-month limited warranty when you buy this Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi model with 64GB Storage.
iPad 9.7-Inch 5th Gen (March 2017) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi + GSM/CDMA + LTE)

$258 $459
Wi-Fi plus cellular model with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. Fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
iPad Air 2 (September 2015) 16GB - Gold - (Wi-Fi)

$300 $499
Wi-Fi only model with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. Fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1

$728 $1,010
Save on this high-powered XPS 2-in-1 tablet and notebook. Intel 10th Gen i3 CPU with 4GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 13.4-inch WLED touch display. Includes Wi-Fi 6 and Windows 64 bit.
iPad Mini 4 (September 2015) 64GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$254 $399
Wi-Fi only model with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. Fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Should you buy a refurbished tablet?

There are many good reasons to buy cheap refurbished tablets. When you’re searching for refurbished tablet deals, keep in mind that you don’t really have to compromise. In many cases, you’ll find refurbished tablets sales have as much or even greater selection than most stores or online merchants that sell only new models. When you shop for the workhorse or entertainment tablet of your dreams, consider the following factors:

  • Purpose: Search for cheap refurbished tablets that will meet your primary needs. If you need a dependable mobile tool for business purposes, be sure you buy a model with sufficient storage and the ability to run the apps you’ll need. Combination 2-in-1 units like the Microsoft Surface can often serve multiple purposes, but if professional applications are a must, be sure to buy a model that will run them. If you want a cheap tablet to carry with you for entertainment while you travel, perhaps you can cut back on the specs as long as the display and audio meet you requirements.
  • Condition rating: You’ll need to get familiar with the rating systems used by different merchants for refurbished tablet deals. You can pretty much count on refurbished tablet sales by reputable retailers functioning as well as brand-new models, but the cases may be marked or have blemishes. Retailers who sell cheap refurbished tablets don’t want to deal with lots of returns, so if the same vendor rates some refurbished tablet sales items as good, others as very good, and still others as pristine, you can assume that the ratings will accurately represent the appearance of the tablets.
  • Warranty: You will usually get a one-year or two-year limited warranty when you buy a cheap refurbished tablet. If you’re concerned at all, be sure to read the warranty details before you buy. Retailers would rather you never have to make a warranty claim, but they know many customers consider a warranty a safety net to protect themselves from making bad purchases.
  • Connectivity: Most tablets come in two versions, Wi-Fi only and cellular plus Wi-Fi. Refurbished tablet sales of cellular plus Wi-Fi models cost more than Wi-Fi only models because of the extra cost of cellular-capable hardware. Cellular connections aren’t free, and you’ll need to set up a new line of service with a cellular network in order to use the cellular connection. Some models are limited to work with only a specific carrier, such as Verizon or AT&T, but you’ll also see “unlocked” models that can work with a variety of cellular networks. If you prefer or need to use a cheap refurbished tablet with a specific cellular carrier, confirm ahead of time that it is possible.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

