Best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 cases

You can hardly fail to be impressed by the feature-packed Samsung Galaxy Note 9. It’s packing plenty of power, has a gorgeous curved display, and sports a souped up S Pen stylus capable of doubling as a remote control. But for all it’s tempting features this phone is still a glass sandwich that runs the real risk of picking up scratches or cracking if dropped.

Check out some of the best Galaxy Note 9 cases and get yourself some protection.

Incipio DualPro Case ($30)

Incipio DualPro Case

Dual layer cases that combine flexible and hard materials are commonplace now, but Incipio designed one of the first in the shape of the DualPro series and it’s still going strong. This case has a shock absorbing interior wrapped in a tough, polycarbonate shell. It will cushion your Note 9 in the event of a fall from up to 10 feet. It does add some bulk to an already big phone, but that’s the price of proper protection. There’s also a lip around the screen, accurate cutouts, and chunky covers that make the buttons easy to find and use without looking.

Incipio

Incipio

Speck Presidio Grip Case ($45)

Speck Presidio Grip Case

One of our favorite case series, the Presidio Grip is also a dual layer case with flexible material surrounded by a polycarbonate shell that safeguards your Note 9 from drops of up to 10 feet. It also has chunky button covers, accurate openings, and a raised lip to protect the screen, but what sets it apart is the ridged pattern that adds a flourish of style and serves a practical purpose in enhancing grip.

Speck

Speck

Moment Photo Case ($24)

Moment Photo Case

This slim case comes with a back panel in black canvas or walnut wood. It offers basic protection from bumps and minor drops, but the real attraction is the ability to add Moment’s lenses for enhanced photography, which can be securely attached to the case. You can pick up a wide lens for $100, a superfish lens for $90, and lots more. You can also fit a filter mount for $40 and buy an array of filters to get the precise look you want. If you want more from the Note 9’s excellent camera, then you need to check out Moment’s wares.

Moment

Moment

Otterbox Symmetry Series Case ($55)

Otterbox Symmetry Series Case

Offering excellent drop protection Otterbox’s cases are fashioned from a combination of flexible rubber and hard polycarbonate. The Symmetry Series isn’t quite as protective as the Defender, but it’s also less bulky and restrictive. You can get the usual combination of complementary colors, but there’s also an eye-catching triangle design for people who want something less muted. The button covers, generous cutouts, and raised lip to safeguard the screen are all spot on.

Otterbox

Otterbox

Skech Polo Book Case ($45)

Skech Polo Book Case

If you’re a fan of folio-style wallet cases, then this one from Skech may interest you. Plain black styling gives it a business feel and the synthetic covering is durable with cutouts for the camera and fingerprint sensor on the back. Open it up and you’ll find three slots for cards, with the front one windowed for an ID, and a money pocket behind. Best of all the minimal hard shell that holds your Note 9 in place is detachable for when you want to travel light.

Skech

Skech

Tech21 Evo Check Case ($45)

Tech21 Evo Check Case

This slim, transparent, check-patterned case comes tinted in orchid pink, ultra violet purple, or smokey black and the ridged bumper section provides impressive drop protection for falls of up to 10 feet. It allows easy access to everything and has the usual raised beveled edge at the front to safeguard the screen. This case is also easy to grip, so you’re less likely to drop your Note 9 in the first place.

Tech21

Tech21

Snakehive Vintage Wallet Case ($30)

Snakehive Vintage Wallet Case

If you’re after a good-looking, real leather case, then you could do a lot worse than Snakehive. Crafted from full grain cowhide nubuck leather, these wallets cases come in a range of interesting colors from burnt orange to navy. You’ll find three card slots in the cover alongside a larger money pocket and there’s a magnetic clasp to keep the cover securely closed. A basic plastic shell holds your Note 9 in place, but there are cutouts for the ports and camera.

Snakehive

Snakehive

Spigen Liquid Crystal Case ($20)

Spigen Liquid Crystal Case

You may want to avoid covering up Samsung’s stylish design, in which case this simple, flexible, transparent TPU case could fit the bill nicely. You’ve got the full range of cutouts required, slim button covers, and air cushions in the corners to help deflect drop damage. Don’t expect rugged protection, but this case should be enough to ward off scrapes and protect your Note 9 from minor drops.

Spigen

Spigen

Samsung Protective Case ($38.50)

Samsung Protective Case

The textured back of this official case from Samsung reminds us of strengthened luggage, but it also enhances grip considerably. It has well-defined button covers, accurate openings for everything from the camera to the S Pen, and it comes in black or grey. The headline feature is the kickstand on the back which bears the Samsung logo – perfect for propping your Note 9 in landscape and enjoying a movie on that impressive 6.4-inch display.

Mobile Fun

Mobile Fun

LifeProof Next Case ($80)

LifeProof Next Case

Will your Note 9 be accompanying you on adventures into the great outdoors? This could be a good case for you if you want protection against dust, dirt, and snow. It forms a tight seal with your Note 9 shielding your ports, buttons, microphone, and speakers and preventing anything unwanted from gaining access. The thick bumper section also provides protection from falls of up to 6.6 feet. It is quite bulky, but the transparent back allows Samsung’s design to shine through and the bumper section comes in black or rose.

Lifeproof

Lifeproof

