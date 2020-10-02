The best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases and covers

If you’ve pre-ordered a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) then you probably can’t wait to enjoy its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 5G connectivity. Whichever of the six gorgeous colors you went for — from Cloud Orange to Cloud Lavender — your new Galaxy phone needs superb protection against drops and bumps. You don’t want to risk taking your phone out and about without ensuring that it’s safe, and we’ve picked some of the best cases around that offer a combination of protection and style. With the Galaxy S20 FE shipping October 2, pick up one of these cases before your new phone arrives, and you’ll be good to go.

These cases are designed for the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, but we’ve also got some of the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the S20 Plus.

Spigen Rugged Armor Case

Spigen’s Rugged Armor case gives you all of Spigen’s usual protection — with Air Cushion Technology to absorb shock and cushion against drops — in a flexible TPU case that has a raised lip for added screen protection. Its cool carbon fiber design gives it a sleek appearance, and the price isn’t bad either.

Official Samsung Galaxy Clear View Cover

For those who don’t want to invest in a separate screen protector, the official Clear View case from Samsung offers 360-degree protection for your phone — but the best bit is you can view your battery life, check the time, view incoming calls, or read messages without opening the case, thanks to the semi-transparent front cover. Currently available in white — although it’s likely more colors will be released — this sleek case is wireless charging compatible and is constructed from high-quality materials, hence the $60 price tag.

Olixar Leather Wallet Case

If you like to travel light, wallet cases are your best bet, and this one from Olixar offers all-round protection for your phone, whether you’re slinging it in your bag or carrying it in your pocket. With its soft leather exterior and microfiber lining to protect your screen, this wallet case is padded to provide extra protection against drops and bumps, yet still maintains a slim profile. There are two interior pockets for your cards, ID, or cash and a handy pocket for documents. The case folds out into a kickstand for hands-free video calls or web browsing. Available in black or brown, this case is an excellent choice for the price.

Caseology Parallax Case

We love the Midnight Blue variant of Caseology’s Parallax case, which features a cool Escher-like geometric pattern. But there’s more to this case than just good looks — its dual-layered bumpers promise military-grade protection for your phone against drops and bumps, while raised bezels keep that 6.5-inch screen safe from harm. There’s a grippy finish to ensure it’s unlikely you’ll drop your phone in the first place, and it’s compatible with most screen protectors and wireless charging.

Case-Mate Soap Bubble Case

We love an oil-slick case, filling our days with iridescent color and happiness. On a serious note, this Soap Bubble case from Case-Mate is actually delightful to look at with its colorful iridescent swirl design — but it also keeps your precious new phone safe from harm. It provides drop protection up to 10 feet (no mean feat, excuse the pun), anti-scratch protection, and MicroPel antimicrobial protection. Case-Mate cases come with a lifetime warranty too, making them well worth the investment.

Osophter Clear Case

If you’ve chosen one of the more eye-catching colors of the Galaxy S20 FE, like Cloud Orange or Cloud Lavender, you’ll want to show it off. Step up this clear case from Osophter, which protects your phone without concealing its stunning good looks. Constructed from shatterproof TPU and polycarbonate, extended bumpers on the corners provide extra protection against drops and bumps, while raised edges ensure your screen will never touch down, even when your phone is face down on your nightstand or desk.

Editors' Recommendations