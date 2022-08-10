The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 screen protectors

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at the company's Unpacked event. The updated foldable phone sports a 7.6-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display that's perfect for watching movies or handling work emails.

Samsung upgraded the front 6.2-inch screen to Gorilla Glass Victus+ for better durability when the phone's folded and shut. Despite those improvements, that glass screen will still need protection against drops, impact, and everyday wear and tear.

In addition to third-party vendors, Samsung is also offering its own branded screen protectors for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 — the first time the company has introduced a screen protector for its Fold models. While there aren't a ton of screen protector choices this early in the game, we have a few suggestions to get you started.

UniqueMe Screen Protector

Pros Comes with multiple protective screens

Includes camera lens protectors

Special coating keeps displays pristine Cons Does not cover the entire screen

UniqueMe has packed two tempered glass front screen protectors and three camera lens protectors into one box. The specialized dual screen coating protects against sweat and oil residue from fingerprints. The 2.5D rounded corner design edge feels smooth. The accompanying camera lens protector allows nearly 100% light transmittance for preserving the original high resolution of pictures and videos.

Advanced technology makes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 tempered glass protector strong without adding thickness, and the product has withstood 3,000-plus electric drill tests and drop tests with no screen damage, the company says. The screen protectors do not cover the entire screen by design to remain compatible with the various cases available for the Z Fold 4.

Ueebai Screen Protector

Pros Ultra-thin at 0.3mm thick

Easy bubble-free installation

Case friendly Cons Film may be less durable than tempered glass

The Ueebai Screen Protector is made of ultra-thin, premium-quality, high-definition transparency film. It features 9H hardness and 3D round edges to maintain original screen response sensitivity and touch-screen accuracy. A hydrophobic oleophobic screen coating protects against sweat and oils from fingerprints as well as from scratches, shock, and impact. At 0.3mm thick, it is reliable and resilient while enabling full screen clarity. Bubble-free easy installation fits the protector onto your phone screen.

Suttkue Screen Protector with Camera Lens Protector

Pros Allows full light transmittance

Features 9H hardness

Easy installation Cons May be a bit thick

The Suttkue tempered glass screen protector allows 99% light transmittance for high-definition clarity, maintaining the brightness and colorful image quality of your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It features 9H hardness and is strong enough to protect your phone from scratches, crushing, and breakage. Dust-free, fingerprint-free, bubble-free, and easy one-touch installation makes this screen protector a no-brainer.

Ringke Galaxy Z Fold 4 Screen Protector

Pros Features 9H hardness

Has a triple-layer coating

Case-friendly design Cons Installation may be challenging

The Ringke Screen Protector — offering the 9H hardness standard — is compatible with the Samsung Z Fold 4's exterior display. Its triple-layer coating enhances the phone's efficiency and durability without adding extra bulk. The cover is easy to install via a clear adhesive for maximum transparency. The Ringke offers extra strength to prevent scratches, cracks, and dents. A fingerprint-resistant coating and case-friendly full-coverage design complete this package.

Official Samsung Film Screen Protector

Pros Samsung's custom-made screen protector

Easy to apply and remove

Virtually invisible on the screen Cons Not super thin

For the first time, Samsung offers its own official screen protector for the Z Fold 4 to keep the phone in pristine condition. The tough film layer creates a durable barrier that resists the wear and tear of everyday use. It's made to perfectly fit your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to protect your screen from scuffs and scratches while keeping visibility at 100% with full clarity and touch sensitivity. The screen cover is easy to apply and leaves no sticky residue when removed. Just give the screen a thorough wipe, line up the screen protector with your phone, and place it down from one side to the other using the application card to smooth out bubbles. After that, the screen protector is virtually invisible.

