 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Samsung phone deals: Save on the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 4

Briley Kenney
By

When it comes to Android, Samsung phones offer some of the best and most cohesive experiences, with well-designed devices that push the boundaries of style. If you don’t care about all of that and just want a reliable, well-designed phone, well Samsung has you covered there too. Some of the best phone deals, in general, include Samsung handsets, like the Galaxy S23, S22, and Z Fold series. But if you’re looking for a solid mix of just Samsung gear, you’ll need a better guide, and this is that guide. We’ve put together all of the best Samsung phone deals, scouring the interwebs for the absolute best of the best offers. If you’re ready to upgrade your phone or need to replace a broken one, you’ve come to the right place.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G — $349, was $450

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G app screen.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

If you’re not into premium flagships, which is to say top-of-the-line phones, then this little stunner will serve you well. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display with beautiful color and clarity and a nearly edge-less design. But it’s also powerful with 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB total, thanks to the MicroSD slot. It has an Exynos 1280 processor, 6GB of RAM, and delivers 5G wireless speeds. Plus, it has a long-lasting battery that will get you through your entire day and then some under regular use. Did we mention the intelligent camera that combines an ultra-wide 12MP, 64MP standard, and 5MP depth cameras for excellent shots out in the field? Oh, and right now, it’s available at an incredible price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 — $760, was $860

Samsung Galaxy S23 display.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

It’s not surprising that in our Samsung Galaxy S23 review, we called it “the Android phone for everyone” because, well, it really is. It features a sleek and compact design, and it’s comfortable for one-handed use — exactly what we love in a new phone — offers incredible performance, reliable cameras, long-lasting battery life, and much more. While the base storage leaves a little something to be desired, this particular model comes with 256GB of storage built-in, double the base model. It’s virtually everything you could want in a phone you’re using daily, with a beautiful display, solid camera, and continual software updates to keep your phone running nice and smooth. It’s also one of the latest devices from Samsung.

Related

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra — $800, was $1,200

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in Phantom Black with S Pen.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Although it’s a bit older now, don’t be put off by the Galaxy S22 Ultra — it’s still an incredibly powerful device. That’s precisely why in our Galaxy S22 Ultra review, we described it as one of the only phones you’ll need for years to come. It features a lot of the same hardware and a lot of the same praise as Samsung’s latest devices. The S-Pen is convenient and accurate and just makes using the device better, the versatile camera takes exceptional photos, and the processor and sizable RAM combo offer good performance, even being a little older now. The beautiful display also offers a high refresh rate, so onscreen motion is fluid and responsive. The battery is also good, offering up to a full day’s worth of use on a single charge. You won’t be disappointed.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra — $1,000, was $1,200

The back of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, showing the camera lenses.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

In his Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, Andy Boxall labeled it as the “best, most complete Android phone yet” because it’s an absolute powerhouse. The processor is incredibly powerful, there’s a lot of RAM for multitasking and performance, the S-Pen adds a lot of extra value, and there are many interesting extras to explore. The large, bright, and detailed display does the S23 Ultra a lot of favors, plus it’s water-resistant and durable, and that’s before you slap a case on to protect it better.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — $1,350, was $1,800

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 mortal kombat
Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

Our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review lays it out clearly. The phone is so good, it should probably be one of your next choices when it’s time to upgrade. If you’re not already familiar with the Fold series, the design is pretty revolutionary. It takes your average candybar-style phone and converts it into a phablet when unfolded. That’s right, it folds in half and unfolds to reveal a larger display. It’s fantastic for multitasking, the inner screen is great for games and media, and the reliable, fun camera is good for everyday shots. It’s also water-resistant and durable, something you don’t always see with modern phones.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals from every carrier
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with the display turned on.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is officially here! If you took advantage of the S23 pre-order offers that were floating around at many retailers, then you already have the phone and have upgraded it with some great Samsung Galaxy S23 accessories. If you don't have the phone yet, don't worry. Plenty of retailers and cell carriers still have deals on every model of the new phone, and even some of the other goodies that were announced at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event such as the new Samsung Galaxy Book 3.
The first step in availing one of these deals is to choose which model you want, the S23, S23+ or S23 Ultra. Then you'll have to find your preferred carrier and figure out if you can trade-in your current phone. There are a lot of options available, and we've broken them all down for you.

Today's Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Deals
If you're looking to buy the Samsung Galaxy S23, the brand's latest smartphone in the series, you have some great choices. The S23 Ultra, for instance, is almost a shoe-in for one of the best Android phones of the year -- we gave it a 10 out of 10 in our review. Of course, each provider may be offering exclusive deals or promotions that are worth taking into consideration before you make a final decision.

Read more
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra accessories
Samsung 15-watt Wireless Charger Duo with travel adapter on nightstand.

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 shipped last week. Do you have it yet? If you do, you're probably looking for fun ways to maximize its new features. Answer: Accessories. You're probably on the lookout for the best cases for the Galaxy S23, or the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases, if you went with the bigger model. We've got the jump on the best Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra accessories, and we've laid them all out neatly below. Be sure to take a look, and if you've already pre-ordered, your new device will be on the way real soon!

Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protector -- $15

Read more
Best Verizon New Customer Deals: Galaxy S23, iPhone and more
Verizon logo on a smartphone screen in a dark room and a finger touching it.

Verizon is one of the best carriers out there when it comes to speed, network coverage and reliability. They also have fantastic smartphone deals on every major brand. If you want a new iPhone, Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy, chances are Verizon can throw some discounts your way. We've collected our favorite deals below. You'll find some great sign-on bonuses, trade-in offers, and one straight-up free phone. If you're considering switching carriers but need a nice deal to sweeten the pot, we've got you covered.
Today's best Verizon new customer deals
Get a free Samsung Galaxy S23 when you pre-order

The Samsung Galaxy S23 was announced this month and will be shipping out very soon. Verizon will do anything to get this phone in your hands, including just giving you one. Well, as long as you have a fairly new and well-maintained one they can swap it with. If you do, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 for $0 after the trade-in. It comes in the form of a 36-month trade-in credit, so you'll have to stick with Verizon for the next three years or buy out whatever is left when you leave. It's a fantastic phone, so we recommend grabbing it while you can.

Read more