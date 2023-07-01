When it comes to Android, Samsung phones offer some of the best and most cohesive experiences, with well-designed devices that push the boundaries of style. If you don’t care about all of that and just want a reliable, well-designed phone, well Samsung has you covered there too. Some of the best phone deals, in general, include Samsung handsets, like the Galaxy S23, S22, and Z Fold series. But if you’re looking for a solid mix of just Samsung gear, you’ll need a better guide, and this is that guide. We’ve put together all of the best Samsung phone deals, scouring the interwebs for the absolute best of the best offers. If you’re ready to upgrade your phone or need to replace a broken one, you’ve come to the right place.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G — $349, was $450

If you’re not into premium flagships, which is to say top-of-the-line phones, then this little stunner will serve you well. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display with beautiful color and clarity and a nearly edge-less design. But it’s also powerful with 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB total, thanks to the MicroSD slot. It has an Exynos 1280 processor, 6GB of RAM, and delivers 5G wireless speeds. Plus, it has a long-lasting battery that will get you through your entire day and then some under regular use. Did we mention the intelligent camera that combines an ultra-wide 12MP, 64MP standard, and 5MP depth cameras for excellent shots out in the field? Oh, and right now, it’s available at an incredible price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 — $760, was $860

It’s not surprising that in our Samsung Galaxy S23 review, we called it “the Android phone for everyone” because, well, it really is. It features a sleek and compact design, and it’s comfortable for one-handed use — exactly what we love in a new phone — offers incredible performance, reliable cameras, long-lasting battery life, and much more. While the base storage leaves a little something to be desired, this particular model comes with 256GB of storage built-in, double the base model. It’s virtually everything you could want in a phone you’re using daily, with a beautiful display, solid camera, and continual software updates to keep your phone running nice and smooth. It’s also one of the latest devices from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra — $800, was $1,200

Although it’s a bit older now, don’t be put off by the Galaxy S22 Ultra — it’s still an incredibly powerful device. That’s precisely why in our Galaxy S22 Ultra review, we described it as one of the only phones you’ll need for years to come. It features a lot of the same hardware and a lot of the same praise as Samsung’s latest devices. The S-Pen is convenient and accurate and just makes using the device better, the versatile camera takes exceptional photos, and the processor and sizable RAM combo offer good performance, even being a little older now. The beautiful display also offers a high refresh rate, so onscreen motion is fluid and responsive. The battery is also good, offering up to a full day’s worth of use on a single charge. You won’t be disappointed.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra — $1,000, was $1,200

In his Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, Andy Boxall labeled it as the “best, most complete Android phone yet” because it’s an absolute powerhouse. The processor is incredibly powerful, there’s a lot of RAM for multitasking and performance, the S-Pen adds a lot of extra value, and there are many interesting extras to explore. The large, bright, and detailed display does the S23 Ultra a lot of favors, plus it’s water-resistant and durable, and that’s before you slap a case on to protect it better.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — $1,350, was $1,800

Our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review lays it out clearly. The phone is so good, it should probably be one of your next choices when it’s time to upgrade. If you’re not already familiar with the Fold series, the design is pretty revolutionary. It takes your average candybar-style phone and converts it into a phablet when unfolded. That’s right, it folds in half and unfolds to reveal a larger display. It’s fantastic for multitasking, the inner screen is great for games and media, and the reliable, fun camera is good for everyday shots. It’s also water-resistant and durable, something you don’t always see with modern phones.

Editors' Recommendations