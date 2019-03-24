Digital Trends
The best Sony Xperia 10 Plus cases to keep your smartphone safe

Simon Hill
By

The Sony Xperia 10 Plus is the big brother to the Sony Xperia 10, and it boasts a 6.5-inch display that you’ll want to safeguard. We’ve already created a guide for the best Sony Xperia 10 cases, so now we’re rounding up the best Sony Xperia 10 Plus cases. You don’t have to spend too much to obtain an extra layer of protection, but it could help your new smartphone last a lot longer.

You should also check out the key settings to change on your new Sony Xperia 10 Plus to make sure you’re getting the most from your new Sony smartphone.

Official Sony Cover Stand Case

Official Sony Xperia 10 Plus Cover Stand Case

If you like a folio-style case and you want a perfect fit, then Sony’s official Cover Stand Case is probably your best bet, though it is a bit expensive. Protective corners hold your Xperia 10 Plus inside and the cover provides protection from every angle. It will wake your phone when you open the cover and send it to sleep when you close it. The cover also doubles as a landscape stand, which is ideal for this phone since it has a 21:9 aspect ratio that’s perfect for watching movies on.

Tudia Merge Series Rugged Case

Tudia Merge Sony Xperia 10 Plus Case

This is perhaps the toughest case we’ve been able to find for the Sony Xperia 10 Plus so far. It combines a flexible TPU shell with a hard polycarbonate back. There is a raised lip around the screen and it’s quite chunky, which means you can expect proper drop protection. The openings are precise and the button covers are easy to find and press without looking, though this case does make it slightly more awkward to use the fingerprint sensor on the side. The inner shell is black, but the back panel comes in rose gold, mint, metallic slate, or black.

Olixar Carbon Fiber Case

Olixar Carbon Fiber Sony Xperia 10 Plus Case

You can expect basic drop protection from this TPU case, which has a raised bezel around the screen to keep it from touching surfaces. The TPU is flexible, but thick enough to guard against minor drops and bumps. There are accurate openings for the fingerprint sensor, camera, ports, and button covers for the controls. Olixar has added a little visual flair with a carbon fiber pattern and matte panels with gloss lines dividing them.

Top Ace Gel Case

TopACE TPU Sony Xperia 10 Plus Case

This is a simple, clear TPU case that’s flexible and shock absorbent. It will guard against scratches and minor falls, but we wouldn’t expect rugged drop protection. There’s a matte texture to ward off fingerprints, and you’ll find accurate openings and thin button covers. It’s a basic case for basic protection and that’s reflected in the price.

Redluckstar Wallet Case

Redluckstar Wallet Case for Sony Xperia 10 Plus

Anyone seeking a wallet case, but not keen on spending too much could do a lot worse than this offering from Redluckstar. This is a polyurethane leather wallet with a clear TPU shell inside that holds your Xperia 10 Plus snug and secure. There are three card slots and a larger pocket at the back of the cover that can also bend back to act as a landscape stand. You’ll also find a magnetic closure to keep it securely shut. The TPU shell has a raised lip and should provide protection from falls and knocks,. The cutouts are generous so you can use the fingerprint sensor on the side and access the ports without a problem. It comes in a few different colors.

