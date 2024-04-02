The 6 best tablets for Roblox in 2024

Listen up, parents, teens, or whoever this applies to. There are tablets, affordable tablets, and tablets that can run Roblox sufficiently. The latter are not even in the same class, okay? Why? Because Roblox is an incredible sandbox of fun and adventure, offering a new encounter every time you boot it up with custom worlds, experiences, and beyond. But not all tablets can run it. Heck, some computers can’t even run it. So, if you’re looking for a tablet that will specifically run Roblox and offer decent performance for yourself or your kids, you’re gonna need a guide. The good news is you’ve just found it. Let’s explore.

The best tablets for Roblox in 2024

Get the if you want one of the best well-rounded Roblox tablets.

if you want one of the best well-rounded Roblox tablets. Get the if you want one of the most accessible Apple tablets for Roblox.

if you want one of the most accessible Apple tablets for Roblox. Get the if you want a mid-grade Roblox tablet.

if you want a mid-grade Roblox tablet. Get the if you’re on a tight budget.

if you’re on a tight budget. Get the if you want a gorgeous screen for playing Roblox.

if you want a gorgeous screen for playing Roblox. Get the if you want incredible performance, a beautiful display, and one of the best experiences in Roblox.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Best overall for Roblox

Pros Cons Suitable RAM No charger included Excellent processor IP68 rating

Specs:

Storage: 128GB to 256GB

Performance: Excellent

Display: 11-inch AMOLED WQXGA

To start, let’s clarify something. If you want an iPad, specifically, there are two on our list that are just as great as Samsung’s offerings. However, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 offers great performance at a reasonable price. Starting with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $800, you can always upgrade to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $920 — about $120 more. If you have a trade-in of any old tablets or devices, you can save even more. Plus, Samsung regularly has deals, discounts, and promotions to help you save even more. Either variant of the Tab S9 will work great with Roblox, but the higher-RAM definitely gives a boost to performance.

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen, 2022)

Best Apple tablet for Roblox

Pros Cons Suitable RAM No water or dust resistance Excellent processor Versatile tablet

Specs:

Storage: 64GB to 256GB

Performance: Excellent

Display Size: 10.9-inch Liquid Retina

If you’re getting a kid’s tablet for Roblox or would like a smaller, lighter device, Apple’s iPad Air (2022) with an M1 chipset is an excellent option. No, the M1 chip is not as new as the M2, but will be just fine for a while yet in terms of performance. Mobile game performance on iPads is nearly always good because the iPad OS is so well optimized, even between generations. The iPad Air will run Roblox just fine. Not to mention, there are a ton of accessories out there for the iPad Air, like durable kids-friendly cases to protect the screen.

Lenovo Tab P12

Another great alternative for Roblox

Pros Cons Suitable RAM No water or dust resistance Great processor Incredible price

Specs:

Storage: 128GB to 256GB

Performance: Great

Display Size: 12.7-inch full HD

Mid-range tablets can be hit or miss because, many times, they just don’t have enough power to handle graphic-intensive games well. There are a few that do, however, and the Lenovo Tab P12 is one of them. The large, beautiful screen is welcome, 8GB of RAM is plenty to handle Roblox, and the MediaTek MT6785 Helio G90T SoC is an 8-core processor that does reasonably well with mobile applications. If you don’t care so much about the specs, you’ll be pleased to know it runs Roblox well and offers a great battery life of up to 10 hours with fast charging when you need a quick power boost.

Amazon Fire HD 10

Best budget tablet for Roblox

Pros Cons Lots of accessories available Only 3GB of RAM Great processor Amazing price

Specs:

Storage: 32GB to 64GB

Performance: Decent

Display Size: 10.1-inch full HD

If you want to save a few bucks but still have access to a decent tablet that can run Roblox reasonably well, go with Amazon’s Fire HD 10 — the 2023 release. It only has 3GB of RAM, which isn’t ideal, but the MediaTek MT8183 Helio P60T 8-core processor should shoulder most of the performance for a smooth experience. The base model comes with 32GB of storage for $140, which you can upgrade to 64GB for $180, about $40 more, but it also supports MicroSD cards up to 1TB. At any time, you can buy a MicroSD, slot it in, and increase storage, and that’s always a bonus. Similar to the iPad, there are a lot of accessories for the Fire HD 10, including rugged and kid-friendly protective cases.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Gen, 2022)

Best tablet screen for Roblox

Pros Cons Suitable RAM Expensive Excellent processor Versatile tablet

Specs:

Storage: 128GB to 512GB

Performance: Excellent

Display Size: 12.9-inch Liquid Retina

If you want an absolutely stunning display with lots of color, excellent brightness, and clarity, it doesn’t get much better than Apple’s Liquid Retina technology. If you go with the latest release, the M2 and 6th Gen model, you’ll be paying a premium. But you can also compromise and get a renewed 5th-generation model with the M1 chipset for an incredible bargain. Either way, both tablet models run Roblox well, with no performance issues to speak of, and, as expected, the iPad is a super versatile option if you want to do virtually anything else — even to make some art or compose some music. The base models have 64GB of storage, but you can upgrade to 512GB if you need it.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 1TB

Best premium tablet for Roblox

Pros Cons Lots of RAM Expensive Excellent processor IP68 rating

Specs:

Storage: 256GB to 1TB

Performance: Excellent

Display Size: 14.6-inch AMOLED WQXGA+

The Tab S9 Ultra offers remarkable performance. That’s thanks to its high RAM capacities, with options from 12GB to 16GB, Samsung’s beautiful AMOLED ultra-high-definition displays running at 120HZ for super-smooth motion and gameplay, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core processor. Do note that the RAM is tied to the storage, with 12GB of RAM included in the 256GB and 512GB models and 16GB of RAM included in the 1TB model, which is precisely why we chose to highlight the latter here. You can shave a little off the price with a viable trade-in or by taking advantage of Samsung’s great deals and promotions. That said, this is one of the best tablets for Roblox on the market currently and should handle pretty much any mobile game you throw at it and more.

How we chose these tablets for Roblox

Roblox isn’t too demanding, but even so, not all tablets will be able to run it well, and even when they do, they sometimes struggle to explore custom worlds within the game. So, two of the biggest factors when choosing a tablet specifically for Roblox are performance — offered by the processor and system RAM or memory — and screen because you want it to look good.

But while those two elements are more obvious, there are some other factors you should consider when choosing a tablet. Here’s what we looked at when selecting tablets for our list:

Hardware

Like a smartphone or computer, the tablet’s processor will greatly affect its performance, especially in demanding applications and games like Roblox. Some chipsets are better than others because they offer GPU-like capabilities for the tablet. With a gaming computer, the GPU or graphics card handles most of the intensive video processing of modern games. Tablets, being lightweight and thin, don’t usually have a dedicated GPU but instead a CPU with native processing for these kinds of activities.

Moreover, the RAM capacity or memory, often associated with multi-tasking, also plays a role in performance, especially with games like Roblox. The more RAM, the better the application or game will run, as a very basic explainer.

All the tablets on our list are suitably powerful and chosen for gaming-specific tasks.

Screen

It may be a given that when watching movies, shows, and media, you want a beautiful screen so it all looks better, but the same is true when playing games. A higher-quality screen with better brightness and contrast means the colors will pop, the game worlds will look more lively, and the overall experience will be more immersive.

Every tablet on our list has a great screen worthy of Roblox adventures.

Durability

Tablets, phones, and mobile devices aren’t known for their durability, but in this case — especially if you’re giving them to your kids — you want something that will last. Some tablets come with water or dust resistance ratings, others come with cases, it just depends on what you’re looking for. All of the tablets we chose for our list are tough enough to play Roblox on the road or wherever you intend to do so. However, we don’t recommend diving deep under the ocean with them unless you’re doing it virtually in Roblox, of course.

WiFi

Mobile and portable devices sometimes include a weak WiFi element, requiring you to stay close to an access point or limiting your connectivity in general. You’ll see this a lot with cheaper, more affordable tablet options as the manufacturers skimp out on quality components. But since Roblox is an online game, you or your kids will need solid access to WiFi to play. Every tablet we picked for our list offers a decent signal, even at a reasonable distance from your router. You can always connect to a hotspot or public WiFi if you’re on the road or away from home, too.

Storage

While not a high priority, storage is important if you’re buying a tablet solely for Roblox. With Roblox, you can download a host of new game worlds and experiences, many custom-made by players, and you’ll need some extra space to store the data. It’s not a major concern because most newer tablets include plenty of storage space for something like this already, but it’s still worth considering before you choose or buy a particular model.

Editors' Recommendations