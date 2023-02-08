 Skip to main content
Does the OnePlus 11 come with a screen protector?

Joe Maring
By

The OnePlus 11 has virtually every spec you could want for a 2023 flagship smartphone. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset? Check. 120Hz AMOLED display? You got it. Three cameras on the back? Of course. But does the OnePlus 11 come with a screen protector?

It may sound like an odd question at first, but it really isn’t. Although most companies like Samsung and Apple don’t bother giving you a screen protector with their phones, this is something OnePlus has long provided — even with more recent releases like the OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10 Pro. So, where does that leave the OnePlus 11?

The OnePlus 11 comes with a screen protector

OnePlus 11 lying on a pillow with the screen turned on.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

Here’s the good news: the OnePlus 11 does come with a screen protector in the box. Not only that, the screen protector is pre-installed on the phone for you — meaning you don’t have to bother with any annoying installation process. Just open the OnePlus 11 box, take out the phone, and you’re ready to rock and roll with a screen protector already installed for you.

As noted above, this isn’t something we really see that often from other smartphone manufacturers. Buy a Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14, or Galaxy S22 Ultra — none of them feature a free screen protector in their respective boxes.

Does the OnePlus 11 need a screen protector?

Up-close shot of The OnePlus 11 with its screen turned on.
OnePlus 11 with the pre-installed screen protector removed Joe Maring/Digital Trends

If the OnePlus 11 has a pre-installed screen protector, why would you bother buying another one? Most people may not need to, but it’s important to note the quality of the included protector.

Similar to other OnePlus phones, the screen protector on the OnePlus 11 is a TPU plastic one. It’s great for safeguarding the phone against scratches and other minor dings, but TPU protectors aren’t the best when it comes to drop protection. If you want a screen protector that’s a bit more durable, consider buying a different OnePlus 11 screen protector — ideally, one that’s made out of tempered glass.

Alternatively, you may be fine removing the pre-installed screen protector and using the OnePlus 11 without one at all. The display is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which is rated to survive drops on “hard, rough surfaces” up to 2 meters, in addition to scratch resistance that’s up to 4x stronger than “competitive aluminosilicate,” per Corning.

For most people, however, it’s not a bad idea to keep the OnePlus 11’s pre-installed screen protector on just in case. And if you’re especially clumsy with your devices, it’s still a good investment to buy a stronger screen protector if you think you’ll need it.

