OnePlus has been a popular choice for people seeking high-quality, affordable smartphones. With the launch of its latest offering, the OnePlus 12, it’s time for OnePlus fans to pay close attention. While the device has only been launched in China so far, fans across the globe are eagerly waiting for its release in their respective countries.

For those who rely on wired headphones or earbuds, the presence of a headphone jack is a crucial factor in their decision to purchase a new device. While some manufacturers have done away with the jack, others have opted for alternative solutions like USB-C or wireless options.

Recommended Videos

The OnePlus 12 has received glowing words so far and appears to be an excellent successor to the OnePlus 11. But does the OnePlus 12 have a headphone jack? That’s what we’re here to find out.

Does the OnePlus 12 have a headphone jack?

Unfortunately, the OnePlus 12 model does not have a headphone jack. In fact, OnePlus hasn’t included one in its flagship devices for quite some time. Although it may be disappointing for individuals who are looking to use a wired connection to listen to music on their new smartphone, it shouldn’t be a complete surprise. Most smartphones, including the best ones of the year, no longer have headphone jacks.

Similar to the OnePlus 11, the only port available on the OnePlus 12 is its USB-C port. You’re sure to find wired headphones that work with this port that are among the best on the market.

In addition to using USB-C headphones, the OnePlus 12 also has Bluetooth 5.4 for use with wireless earbuds/headphones. And if you don’t mind listening to your audio externally, you can always use the phone’s stereo speakers.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to be launched globally in “early 2024,” including in the U.S.. The prices for the new handset worldwide have not yet been announced, but they are expected to be higher than the prices for the OnePlus 11. In China, the starting price for the base 12GB/256GB model is 4,299 yuan ($607), while the top-end 24GB/1TB model costs 5,799 yuan ($818), which is a 300 yuan ($42) increase from the OnePlus 11.

Editors' Recommendations