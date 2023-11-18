 Skip to main content
Fitbit Versa 4, Sense 2, Charge 6 prices slashed for Black Friday

Aaron Mamiit
By

Waiting for Fitbit Black Friday deals? If you’ve always wanted to purchase one of the brand’s fitness trackers or smartwatches but only if you can get a discount, don’t miss this opportunity from Best Buy. For its Black Friday deals, the retailer has slashed the prices of the Fitbit Charge 6 to $100 from $160 for savings of $60, the Fitbit Versa 4 to $150 from $200 for savings of $50, and the Fitbit Sense 2 to $200 from $250 for savings of $50. There’s no telling when these offers will end though — they may not even make it to the shopping holiday itself due to popularity of Fitbit’s wearable devices — so if one of them fits your needs and budget, proceed with the transaction immediately.

Fitbit Charge 6 — $100, was $160

Someone wearing a Fitbit Charge 6.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Fitbit Charge 6 is a fitness tracker that steps into the smartwatch territory with its inclusion of Google features such as YouTube Music, Google Maps, and Google Wallet. However, it retains the health monitoring capabilities that Fitbit devices have been known for, including recording data from more than 40 exercises, and tracking metrics such as calories burned, sleeping habits, and heart rate. The Fitbit Charge also comes with built-in GPS so you can see your pace and distance during your outdoor runs without the need of a paired smartphone.

Fitbit Versa 4 — $150, was $200

Fitbit

The Fitbit Versa 4 is one of the brand’s smartwatches that’s also capable of tracking more than 40 exercise modes, and it comes with built-in GPS. The full-color AMOLED display makes it easier to look at notifications, whether it’s from your paired smartphone or if the wearable device is altering you for an irregular heart rhythm or abnormal heart rate. The Fitbit Versa 4 also features built-in Amazon’s Alexa, six free months of Fitbit Premium, and a battery that can last six days on a single charge.

Don't Miss:

Fitbit Sense 2 — $200, was $250

The Fitbit Sense 2 in moss.
Andy Zahn / Digital Trends

The Fitbit Sense 2 is another fitness-focused smartwatch that features a bright and color AMOLED screen where you’ll be able to see health metrics such as heart rate and stress levels, and it will also show notifications like calls, text messages, and calendar events from your paired smartphone. The Fitbit Sense 2 can also create your sleep profile with a Fitbit Premium membership — you’ll get six free months of this service with every purchase. The smartwatch features Amazon’s Alexa built-in as well, so the digital assistant can accept voice commands by speaking to it.

