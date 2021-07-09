We’ve already had a leak showing what could be the Google Pixel 6. Now, some detailed specs for the phone, plus hints of an even longer software support schedule than existing models, have emerged. The latest leak includes details about the screen size, cameras, and branding for two Pixel phones expected to make their debut this year, as reported by Frontpage Tech’s Jon Prosser, a regular device leaker.

The Pixel 6 is rumored to ship with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and a dual rear camera setup made up of a 50-megapixel wide camera paired with a 12MP ultrawide lens. The front is expected to have an 8MP camera, and all this is to be powered by a 461AmAh battery, 8GB of RAM, and either 128GB and 256GB of storage.

A larger Pixel 6 Pro is also rumored. It is said to come with more or less the same specs, just with some improvements. The display may increase in size to 6.7-inches, and be a Plastic OLED (P-OLED) display, the same kind Google used with the Pixel 2 XL in 2017. The rumor also suggests the 6 Pro will have a triple camera on the back with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP telephoto camera for portrait shots, and a 12 MP ultrawide for sweeping landscape images. There is expected to be a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

The battery capacity may reach 5,000mAh, and the RAM a similarly high 12GB. Google is said to be offering several options for storage — either 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB. The 512GB option would be a first for a Pixel phone. Previously, Pixel phones came with the option of either 64GB and 128GB before Google settled on 128GB for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5.

There’s potentially good news on the software side, as Google may provide the Pixel 6 with five years of updates. This is a big improvement from the three years Google offers now, and more than the four years Samsung offers on its midrange phones. Google is rumored to be moving from using Qualcomm processors to its own new chip, code-named Whitechapel, for future Pixel phones, and this new software update schedule may be linked to this change.

Nothing is official yet, and as Google normally launches its latest Pixel devices at an event around September or October time, plenty could change between now and the final release.

Editors' Recommendations