The Google Pixel 6 is on the way, and if leaks are to be believed, the phone may mark the return of a true flagship in the Pixel series. Respected leaker Jon Prosser has published a video showing off what he claims is the upcoming Google Pixel 6 series, which will reportedly include a Google Pixel 6 and a Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Perhaps the most notable change to the Pixel series comes in the form of the Pixel 6’s design. If these leaks are accurate, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will look unlike any phone we’ve ever seen before, thanks largely to the large camera module that extends from left to right across the back of the phone. Prosser’s images aren’t official renders, but rather renders made based on what Prosser claims is the real Pixel 6.

The Pixel 6 series will also differentiate itself from the Pixel 5 by moving the hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera to the center of the top of the device. And, it will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, rather than a rear-mounted one.

As Prosser notes in his video, the radically different design may make sense for Google. If other rumors are to be believed, Google may move away from Qualcomm chips in the Pixel series, to a self-developed chip code-named “Whitechapel,” and if that turns out to be true, then Google will want to mark the release of the new chip with a bang. Of course, it remains to be seen how well the new chip actually performs against the competition.

Prosser was able to provide some details on the differences between the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but notes that he doesn’t know specs — only the design of the phone. According to Prosser, the Pixel 6 Pro will be larger than the standard Pixel 6, and will offer three camera sensors, instead of the standard device’s two. The Pixel 6 series may also be available in a few different colors — including a two-tone orange, and a champagne and white. Max Weinbach, who is another well-known leaker, says that while the design details of the phone are accurate, those about colors aren’t.

The Google Pixel 6 probably won’t be released for at least a few months. Google usually releases flagship-tier Pixel phones around October, and there are no indications that this year will be any different. Google is expected to release a new budget phone, the Google Pixel 5a, at or around the time of Google I/O, which will be held next week. Google I/O, the company’s annual developer conference, will be a virtual event this year.

Editors' Recommendations