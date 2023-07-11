It’s Prime Day deals season with Amazon kicking things off with some amazing deals on all kinds of tech. One such highlight is being able to buy the Google Pixel 6a for $249 so you’re saving $100 off the regular price of $349. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen the Google Pixel 6a with the previous low being back during Black Friday when it dropped to $299. Prime Day phone deals don’t get much better than this one, so let’s take a quick look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a was cheap before the price drop, while still packing a punch despite its size. It’s ideal for anyone who wasn’t attracted to the Google Pixel 6 and found the Google Pixel 6 Pro to be too big for them. The Google Pixel 6a has an appealing 6.1-inch OLED panel with a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 along with a 60Hz refresh rate. It’s covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 to keep it safe from damage. The refresh rate is slightly disappointing but the phone on the whole looks great even when using it outside.

It also performs well with the Google Tensor chip ensuring you can easily multitask as well as play games like Call of Duty: Mobile without any problems. It might no longer make the cut among so many of the best Android phones but it’s still pretty great for the price. The Google Pixel 6 camera is also reasonably good even if it lacks the 50MP sensor seen on the other Pixel 6s. Instead, it has a 12.2MP camera but its software features ensure it works better than you’d think even if it doesn’t rival the best phones overall. A 12MP ultrawide camera with a 114-degree field of view and 8MP selfie camera further help matters.

A budget phone that still packs a decent punch despite a few concessions (including no wireless charging), the Google Pixel 6a is still sure to be popular with many people keeping costs down. Usually priced at $349, it’s hit an all-time low as part of the Prime Day sales and is just $249 right now. Buy it today and you won’t be disappointed.

Editors' Recommendations