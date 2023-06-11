A big discount just landed on the Google Pixel 6a

If you want a high-end smartphone but don’t want to spend nearly a thousand dollars on a flagship, the Google Pixel 6a is an excellent alternative. It comes packed with features and, even better, has a great deal from Amazon that brings it down to $299 from the usual $349. As a budget-conscious option, it’s hard to beat the Google Pixel 6a, at least at the sub-300 price.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a is essentially the same outward design as the other Pixel 6 devices, with the main difference being that this is a budget-friendly version. Sitting at just 6.1 inches, the Pixel 6a follows the recent trend of flagship phones offering a smaller version, making it easier to handle for those with smaller hands. That said, it also has a bit of a decrease in specs, with the screen being a 1080 x 2400 resolution OLED that only runs at 60Hz refresh. That’s not necessarily a dealbreaker, and it’s still protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, so it’s a fair trade to bring the price down.

Luckily, the performance wasn’t impacted since the Pixel 6a runs the same Google Tensor chip as the other Pixel 6s. The Tensor chip manages day-to-day stuff pretty easily; whether it’s browsing or watching videos, it doesn’t break a sweat. Even more surprising is the game performance, which is not only smooth but manages good framerates at high graphical settings, with the main downside being that the Tensor chip tends to get hot with extended and heavy use. As for RAM, the 6Gb is great for most users, even if it’s not comparable to higher-end offerings, and the same goes for the 128GB storage. In terms of battery, the 4410mAh isn’t going to last you long, with this being a one-day phone for most folks, and with heavy usage, probably not more than 6-7 hours before requiring a charge.

The Google Pixel 6a is still an excellent phone despite the screen quality and battery life compromises. More importantly, the discount from Amazon bringing it down to $299 means that you can get a high-end processor at bargain bin prices, so we’re certainly happy about that. Of course, if you’re still on the fence, it’s worth looking at the Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 6a, as well as some other smartphone deals for alternatives.

Editors' Recommendations