 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This is hands-down the best Google Pixel 7 Prime Day deal

Jennifer Allen
By
The Pixel 7 Pro with its display turned on, showing the home screen.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

One of the best Prime Day phone deals is a great option for anyone who’s been contemplating the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Usually priced at $999, it’s down to $749 for a limited time only at Amazon as part of its plethora of Prime Day deals. A huge discount of $250, this is one of those Prime Day Google Pixel deals we’ve been waiting for. You may already know if this is the phone for you so hit the buy button below if so. Otherwise, keep reading while we tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro

When we reviewed the Google Pixel 7 Pro, we were pretty impressed. It has a bold and striking design along with an utterly gorgeous 120Hz screen. Its 6.7-inch OLED display looks great with a 3,120 x 1,440 resolution and peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits. It’s covered in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus so it can resist cracks and scratches. It builds on the momentum of the success of the Google Pixel 6 well.

It also has an amazing camera. Equipped with a 50MP main camera with an f/1.85 aperture and laser detect autofocus, it also has a 12MP ultrawide camera with nearly a 126-degree field-of-view, and a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. That zoom goes up to 30x with Google’s Super Res Zoom. There’s also a 10.8MP selfie camera. Combined, you get incredible-looking photos. The kind that rivals the best phones you can buy right now. It’s easy to use while looking fantastic every time. There are also features like Magic Eraser so you can remove unwanted people or objects, beating the best Android phones for convenience and great ways to enhance your photos.

Related

The only real downside to the Google Pixel 7 Pro is it can be a little buggy but we’re still comparing it favorably when looking at the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 7. While on sale, it’s even more tempting.

Usually priced at $999, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is down to $749 as part of the Amazon Prime Day deals going on right now. As you’d expect, this isn’t going to stay at this price for very long. Delivery times can get pretty long and the deal can end fast too. If you know this is the phone for you, buy it now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Netflix for books: Get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free right now
Kindle Unlimited service

One of the best early Prime Day deals is perfect for those who love to read. Right now, you can sign up for three months of Kindle Unlimited entirely for free. All you need to be is a new customer to Kindle Unlimited and an existing Prime membership. From there, you get three months of Kindle Unlimited and it won't cost a cent. Just remember to cancel before the three months is up to avoid spending $12 a month on the service. Want to know more about Kindle Unlimited? Keep reading.

Why you should sign up for Kindle Unlimited
Kindle Unlimited is the perfect service for book lovers. It basically works like a virtual library. You can check out up to 10 e-books, audiobooks, or comic books at any one time. You can also take advantage of extensive magazine subscriptions to titles like Women's Health, Stuff, and Good Housekeeping. You can borrow titles as often as you like because there are no due dates. You just need to swap them around once you hit your ten.

Read more
Don’t miss this deal on the (unannounced) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
A person holding the open Galaxy Z Fold 4.

We've spotted one of the best phone deals for anyone who likes to plan ahead with absolutely no risk involved. Right now, you can hand over your name and email address to Samsung and in exchange, you get $50 in Samsung credit when you preorder its forthcoming Galaxy phones and its Galaxy Watches and Tabs. The weird part? None of these products have been announced yet with the next Unpacked event taking place on July 26. However, we're expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and new tablets and watches to be announced here. There's literally no harm in signing up given there's nothing to pay but you get $50 of Samsung credit when you do pre-order in the future. Here's what else you need to know.

Why you should consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Read more
There’s a 4th of July deal on the Pixel 7, and it’s worth considering
Google Pixel 7 home screen with rainbow gradient wallpaper

Amazon has one of the better phone deals around at the moment with the Google Pixel 7 currently enjoying a $95 discount. Usually priced at $599, it's down to $505 working out at 16% off the regular price. A tempting phone at this price, we're here to tell you more about what to expect from it so you can see if it's the right fit for you.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7
The Google Pixel 7 is a very likable phone. We've ranked it among the best phones for value and it's even better value when on sale. It's powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor and is designed to take advantage of all things Android as you'd expect from Google.

Read more