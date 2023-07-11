One of the best Prime Day phone deals is a great option for anyone who’s been contemplating the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Usually priced at $999, it’s down to $749 for a limited time only at Amazon as part of its plethora of Prime Day deals. A huge discount of $250, this is one of those Prime Day Google Pixel deals we’ve been waiting for. You may already know if this is the phone for you so hit the buy button below if so. Otherwise, keep reading while we tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro

When we reviewed the Google Pixel 7 Pro, we were pretty impressed. It has a bold and striking design along with an utterly gorgeous 120Hz screen. Its 6.7-inch OLED display looks great with a 3,120 x 1,440 resolution and peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits. It’s covered in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus so it can resist cracks and scratches. It builds on the momentum of the success of the Google Pixel 6 well.

It also has an amazing camera. Equipped with a 50MP main camera with an f/1.85 aperture and laser detect autofocus, it also has a 12MP ultrawide camera with nearly a 126-degree field-of-view, and a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. That zoom goes up to 30x with Google’s Super Res Zoom. There’s also a 10.8MP selfie camera. Combined, you get incredible-looking photos. The kind that rivals the best phones you can buy right now. It’s easy to use while looking fantastic every time. There are also features like Magic Eraser so you can remove unwanted people or objects, beating the best Android phones for convenience and great ways to enhance your photos.

The only real downside to the Google Pixel 7 Pro is it can be a little buggy but we’re still comparing it favorably when looking at the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 7. While on sale, it’s even more tempting.

Usually priced at $999, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is down to $749 as part of the Amazon Prime Day deals going on right now. As you’d expect, this isn’t going to stay at this price for very long. Delivery times can get pretty long and the deal can end fast too. If you know this is the phone for you, buy it now before you miss out.

