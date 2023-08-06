 Skip to main content
Google Pixel Tablet just got its first big discount and it’s worth a look

Briley Kenney
By
Google Pixel Tablet on its charging dock.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Tablets are a dime-a-dozen these days, with offerings from all the great brands including Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, and more. So, if you really want to stand out in a sea of similar tech, you need to do things a little differently. That’s what Google’s Pixel Tablet offers. How? It comes with a unique speaker dock that can be used to both charge the device and offer room-filling sound — almost like a smart speaker add-on. Better yet, when your Pixel Tablet is docked it benefits from the Hub Mode, turning the device into a smart display, with digital photo frame support, smart home controls, and hands-free Google functionality. Of course, it could set you back at full price, normally $499 unless you find it included in a roundup of the best Google Pixel deals. Well, guess what? Thanks to a Best Buy Google Pixel Tablet deal, you can get it today for $439 and save $60. Hurry, though, it’s part of Best Buy’s recent 48-hour sale so it won’t stick around for long.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Tablet

Okay, okay, so in our Google Pixel Tablet review, Joe Maring did give it less than stellar remarks, but he called out its reliable fingerprint sensor, comfortability during use and excellent speaker dock. Honestly, how many tablets come with a matching speaker dock that transforms the entire experience? This tablet also marks a “lot of firsts” for Google, as it’s the first tablet from the company in nearly five years, the first Android tablet in eight years, and can be converted into a smart home display with the speaker dock. All of which are notable milestones.

Caveats aside, this is an 11-inch Android tablet with 128GB of internal storage for contacts, music, photos, and more. It’s powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor, now in tablet form, and revised for a larger device — normally it’s found in Google Pixel smartphones.

Because it comes with and connects to the speaker dock, the Pixel Tablet also doubles as a hands-free smart display complete with crisp and clear video calling support. You can use Google Meet to communicate with friends and family on a more personal level, face-to-face just like you were always meant to. Plus, when you’re done, you can stream your favorite shows and movies via Google TV. It works seamlessly with other Pixel devices, too.

Normally $499, Best Buy’s current 48-hour sale drops the price of the Google Pixel Tablet to $439, saving you $60. Since it comes with the dock, that’s an excellent deal, especially when compared to some of Samsung’s latest tablets — they get pricey. Move fast, this deal won’t be available for long.

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Get a Google Pixel 7 for the same price as a Google Pixel 7a today
Pixel 7a lying on leaves.

The Google Pixel lineup of phones is likely the best Android phones on the market, which isn't surprising considering that Google created Android in the first place, so they know how to utilize it best. Much like other manufacturers, Google has phones in various budget ranges, and the one that sits right in the middle is the Pixel 7, which is a great choice if you don't need a flagship, but don't want a budget phone. Usually, that means you're still paying a pretty penny, but with this deal from Amazon, you can grab the Pixel 7 for the same price as the 7a, which is $499.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7

Read more
We love Amazon’s new Fire Max 11 tablet, and it’s 35% off right now
Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet laying on a desk.

If you're looking for a new tablet in this year's Prime Day deals but you haven't found one that speaks to you yet, you may want to consider going for the Amazon Fire Max 11. From the 64GB, ad-supported version's original price of $230, you can get it for just $150 after a 35% discount from Amazon, which will let you pocket $80 in savings. With the shopping event wrapping up soon, we're not sure if this offer will remain available, so to make sure that you get this tablet for much cheaper than usual, you're going to have to push through with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet
The Amazon Fire Max 11, which was just rolled out two months ago, is certainly looking like it will eventually take the place of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus in our roundup of the best Android tablets as the top choice for Amazon fans. It begins with the device's 11-inch screen with 2,000 x 1,200 resolution, which offers natural colors and strong blacks to make watching streaming content very enjoyable. The Amazon Fire Max 11 promises a battery life of up to 14 hours to keep you company during long commutes, and while its 64GB storage is limiting, you can get up to 1TB of extra space with a microSD card.

Read more
iPad Mini is at its cheapest-ever price, but the deal ends tonight
An iPad Mini standing in tent mode.

Prime Day deals are still running for a few more hours with the event ending at the end of today. That still gives you a little more time to committing to buying an Apple iPad Mini while it's on sale. Right now, it's at one of its lowest-ever prices at $380 instead of its regular price of $499. Previous dips are usually more like $399 so this is a sweet extra saving over the usual discount. By now, you've probably considered Prime Day iPad deals for a little while. Don't delay, snap up the iPad Mini now before you miss your chance. If you still need convincing, here's a quick look at what to expect and why it's worth it.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Mini
The Apple iPad Mini is a little powerhouse of a tablet. While so many of the best tablets focus on size, the Apple iPad Mini provides a great experience while being the kind of device you can toss into your bag. It has an attractive 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that makes whatever you're doing look great. It has True Tone support along with P3 wide color so it always looks good, whether you're streaming your favorite shows or even indulging in a little video editing.

Read more