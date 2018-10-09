Digital Trends
Google brings back its pop-up shops to show off its new lineup of products

Brenda Stolyar
Google Pixel 3
Following the unveiling of its latest hardware products, Google announced that it will also offer new ways to experience its products for everyone worldwide. But rather than simply stocking store shelves, the company is going its usual route — by opening pop-up shops. But it doesn’t stop there — the company has also introduced a new customer service program and a partnership with tech retailer, “b8ta.”

For starters, from October 18 through December 31, those in New York and Chicago will be able to try out Google’s new products at the company’s pop-up shops. The New York City store is located in SoHo at 131 Green Street, while the Chicago pop-up will be located in Bucktown at 1704 N. Damen. Store hours have yet to be announced but we’ll update this article when we have more information.

Similar to last year’s Google pop-up store, you will be able to see and interact with all of the products the company unveiled at its event. This includes the new Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the Google Home Hub, and the Pixel Slate tablet. As each one becomes available, you can purchase the products at the pop-up as well.

Aside from being opening day of the pop-up shop, October 18 is also when the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be available for purchase. Those in the San Francisco Bay Area will have the opportunity to receive their new device only three hours after purchasing it from the Google Store, thanks to Google’s Enjoy Service. In an effort to “bring the Google Store to you,” customers will also have their phone set up by a Google expert in-person. The service is currently available to order the Pixel 2 XL, Pixelbook, and the Google Home Max.

In its announcement, Google also mentioned that it recently conducted a small, localized test where Google Home Minis were delivered by drone to customers’ homes only 10 minutes after ordering. While we wish that could be a reality in the near future, it seems like the Enjoy Service is the closest we’ll get to receiving products quickly after ordering them.

In select locations across the country, Google’s new products will also be available at “b8ta” stores — which provide an interactive shopping experience for customers to test out products. Each Google Home product is placed in a home-like vignette, in an effort to simulate what it would feel like to use the product in your own space. The specific locations that feature the new products include Austin and Houston, Texas; San Francisco and Corte Madera, California; Tysons Corner, Virginia, along with two new b8ta stores in Short Hills, New Jersey, and Scottsdale, Arizona.

