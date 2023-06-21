 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How much will iPads be on Prime Day 2023? Our predictions

Noah McGraw
By
iPad Pro 2020 Screen
Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends

If you’re in the market for a new iPad and you’re on the hunt for iPad deals, you have an important choice to make. We’re in that time of year where Prime Day 2023 is likely looming. We don’t know when it will be, but we do know that products like the Apple iPad will get some sweet discounts. You have to choose whether you should buy an iPad from today’s tablet deals, or hold off and hope for a better Prime Day 2023 iPad deal.

We’ve done some legwork that will help you make that decision. We’ve looked back the peaks and valleys of the price of various iPad models on Amazon. Below you’ll find a table showing several iPad models’ full price, current price, price on Prime Day 2022 and price on Black Friday 2022. Finally you’ll see a prediction for what we think the price for Prime Day 2023 might go to. “NA” indicates that the iPad either hadn’t launched yet or didn’t have reported data.

MSRP Today’s Price Prime Day 2022 Black Friday 2022 Best Price 2022 Prime Day 2023 (Prediction)
iPad (9th Gen) $329 $300 $265 $265 $220 – $260
iPad Mini (6th Gen) $499 $410 $400 $399 $349 – $399
iPad (10th Gen) $449 NA $426 $399 $349 – $399
iPad Air (5th Gen) $599 $560 $560 $500 $490 – $520
iPad Pro (4th Gen) $769 NA $739 $729 $700 – $739
iPad Pro (6th Gen) $1,050 NA $999 $999 $969 – $1,025

These predictions are based on how much that model of iPad usually drops during Prime Day. We also consider factors like how old the iPad is and whether or not a new iPad in that line was released in 2023.

Related

Should you wait until Prime Day to buy an iPad?

As you can see from the chart, you’re likely to see between a $50 and $100 price cut on most iPad models. That isn’t a particularly significant price reduction, which shows you how high the demand is for even old Apple products. If you really need an iPad, maybe having it in your hands soon is more important than saving a few bucks. We recommend waiting if you want to buy a newer model. Prime Day will likely be the last time they’re discounted until Black Friday. If you just want any iPad, grab an old model today. For instance, the .

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals: iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad Mini
Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals

Cyber Monday is over, but some deals are still hanging on. We're seeing some lingering Cyber Monday deals on lots of highly sought after tech, like tablets. Below you'll find out picks for the best Cyber Monday iPad deals you can still shop, with discounts on everything from the iPad Mini to the iPad Air. Who knows how longs these remaining deals will last, so there's no time like right now to grab yourself a ne iPad. If you want to save some extra cash, you can grab a model from a few years ago -- or if the newest and shiniest iPad is all you'll settle for, don't worry as it's on sale too. If you're not married to Apple as a manufacturer, you should browse our other Cyber Monday tablet deals as well. Don't forget this is the last major sales event of the year, so if you order today, your new iPad should still arrive in time for the holidays.
Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals
Apple 10.2-inch iPad -- $270 was $329

This is one of those Cyber Monday iPad deals you don't want to miss. Digital Trends' Adam Doud once called the 2021 Apple iPad "the new boss," in his Apple iPad (2021) review, which, admittedly, is a lot like the old boss. That's not a bad thing -- it just means Apple got it right the first time, and with its return, they got it right again, with a little more power inside. It has great battery life, powerful internal hardware, and offers a big upgrade to the front-facing camera from the previous generation. Plus, the base storage is increased and much more acceptable with today's data-heavy activities. Grab this deal while it lasts.

Read more
You won’t believe how cheap this iPad is, thanks to Cyber Monday
apple ipad 10 2 air deals amazon summer sale 2020 inch hero 720x720

Most shoppers who are on the lookout for Cyber Monday tablet deals are likely hoping to take advantage of Cyber Monday iPad deals. If you're one of them, here's an offer that you shouldn't miss -- $59 off for the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2021 Apple iPad, which brings the device's price on Amazon down to a more affordable $270 from its sticker price of $329. You'll have to hurry though because this is your last chance to take advantage of the discount if you missed out on Black Friday. Whenever an iPad's price is slashed, it sells out quickly, like most of the similar offers involving Apple's tablets. There's no other major shopping event this year, so buy the iPad now if you want to receive it ahead of the holiday season.

Why you should buy the 2021 Apple iPad
The 10th-generation Apple iPad was released last month, so the price of the 9th-generation Apple iPad was expected to get slashed in this year's Cyber Monday deals. However, despite the launch of its predecessor, the 2021 iPad shouldn't be considered obsolete, especially if you want to buy Apple's tablet on a tight budget. Between the 2022 iPad and 2021 iPad, last year's model is better suited for light browsing with its larger bezels. This year's model replaces the Lightning port with a USB-C port and moves the selfie camera to above the screen in the landscape orientation -- if neither change excites you, then you're fine with going with the 2021 iPad, especially since both models can run the latest iPadOS 16.

Read more
Best Black Friday iPad Deals: iPad Air, iPad Mini, iPad Pro
Best Black Friday iPad Deals 2022

Though Black Friday's over for another year, you might be surprised to hear there are still some great Black Friday deals on at major retailers. If you're in the market for a new iPad, you'll find discounts on everything from the basic iPad to the iPad Pro, or the small yet mighty iPad Mini. Navigating all those Black Friday iPad deals can be confusing though, so to help you out, we've rounded up the best currently available deals below.
Best Black Friday iPad Deals
Apple iPad 10.2 -- $270, was $329

The Apple iPad 10.2 is a fairly respectable entry point for anyone looking to buy one of the best tablets while still keeping costs lower than elsewhere. It has a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone support so whether you're browsing online, watching a show, or playing a game, it looks great. The tablet has an A13 Bionic chip which may be aging but still offers strong performance for the price. It also has 64GB of storage space, an 8MP wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Support (vital for taking video calls), and stereo speakers. Up to 10 hours of battery life means it's reliable all day long, too.

Read more