How much will iPads be on Prime Day 2023? Our predictions

If you’re in the market for a new iPad and you’re on the hunt for iPad deals, you have an important choice to make. We’re in that time of year where Prime Day 2023 is likely looming. We don’t know when it will be, but we do know that products like the Apple iPad will get some sweet discounts. You have to choose whether you should buy an iPad from today’s tablet deals, or hold off and hope for a better Prime Day 2023 iPad deal.

We’ve done some legwork that will help you make that decision. We’ve looked back the peaks and valleys of the price of various iPad models on Amazon. Below you’ll find a table showing several iPad models’ full price, current price, price on Prime Day 2022 and price on Black Friday 2022. Finally you’ll see a prediction for what we think the price for Prime Day 2023 might go to. “NA” indicates that the iPad either hadn’t launched yet or didn’t have reported data.

MSRP Today’s Price Prime Day 2022 Black Friday 2022 Best Price 2022 Prime Day 2023 (Prediction) iPad (9th Gen) $329 $300 $265 $265 $220 – $260 iPad Mini (6th Gen) $499 $410 $400 $399 $349 – $399 iPad (10th Gen) $449 NA $426 $399 $349 – $399 iPad Air (5th Gen) $599 $560 $560 $500 $490 – $520 iPad Pro (4th Gen) $769 NA $739 $729 $700 – $739 iPad Pro (6th Gen) $1,050 NA $999 $999 $969 – $1,025

These predictions are based on how much that model of iPad usually drops during Prime Day. We also consider factors like how old the iPad is and whether or not a new iPad in that line was released in 2023.

Should you wait until Prime Day to buy an iPad?

As you can see from the chart, you’re likely to see between a $50 and $100 price cut on most iPad models. That isn’t a particularly significant price reduction, which shows you how high the demand is for even old Apple products. If you really need an iPad, maybe having it in your hands soon is more important than saving a few bucks. We recommend waiting if you want to buy a newer model. Prime Day will likely be the last time they’re discounted until Black Friday. If you just want any iPad, grab an old model today. For instance, the .

