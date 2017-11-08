Here’s how to convert a Kindle book to PDF using your desktop or the web

I secretly cringe every time I hear how successful ebook readers are becoming. I myself, am a man of my own stubbornness, of tradition — and most importantly — of paper. Still, I cannot deny that the Kindle is one of the most convenient and efficient tools ushering in this new age of ebooks and digital media. The device offers a viable solution for anyone who wants to pack thousands of free and comparatively cheap publications into a single frame weighing less than 5 ounces.

But what happens when you decide you’d rather view your precious Kindle files as PDFs on your computer, or more likely, on another device that doesn’t support native ebook formats such as AZW or MOBI? Luckily, there are plenty of online and offline tools that will help you quickly convert files purchased through Amazon to a format that’s viewable on any number of PDF-supported devices. Below are two such pieces of software, along with detailed instructions on how to convert a Kindle book to PDF.

Convert using EPUB Converter — web-based

As the name implies, EPUB Converter is a free online utility used to convert ebook files to and from their native format. The tool currently includes options for converting electronic publications, aka EPUBs, to PDF, MOBI, and AZW, among others, as well as one for directly converting Kindle files to PDF. It’s speedy, simple, and lacks a heavy desktop footprint. How’s that for sustainable?

Step 1: Access EPUB Converter

Launch your favorite browser, then navigate to EPUB Converter’s Kindle to PDF Converter.

Step 2: Upload and convert your Kindle file

Assuming you have the file(s) in question housed on your machine, click the yellow Add File button located below the PDF information and above the conversion instructions. Afterward, locate the Kindle file you wish to convert — most likely formatted in Amazon’s proprietary file type, AZW or MOBI — and click the gray Open button located in the bottom-right corner of the pop-up window. EPUB Converter also allows for simultaneous uploading and converting, so feel free to add as many files you’d like. When finished, click the yellow Start Upload button to the right of the file you just added.

Step 3: Download the PDF

Once the conversion is complete — a potentially lengthy process depending on the file size — right-click or CTRL-click the resulting PDF file and select the Save link as option to save the file to your desired location. Alternatively, left-click or single-click the link to prompt the download, or to view the PDF in your browser. EPUB Converter will host the file on its server for two hours, providing you with plenty of time to download your new PDF. You can repeat the process as many times as necessary by clicking the Add File button housed below your newly converted file.