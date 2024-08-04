 Skip to main content
How to enable RCS messaging in iOS 18

RCS messaging on iOS 18.
how to enable rcs messaging in apple ios 18 on hero
Support for Rich Communication Services (RCS) is one of the lesser-known features in the Apple iOS 18 update. RCS is an enhanced version of SMS for text messaging, and its implementation will enable Apple users to communicate with Android users in a similar way to they do with other Apple users.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Your iPhone with iOS 18 installed

In doing so, you will be able to use read receipts with your friends and family on Android. You can also send high-quality images and videos, view typing indicators, and enjoy enhanced group messaging capabilities.

Getting started with RCS as an iPhone user is a pain-free process. Let's take a look.

Please note that iOS 18 is currently only available as a beta, so you may not have it on your iPhone. If you want to download it, check out our guide on downloading and installing iOS 18.

How to enable RCS messaging in iOS 18

Luckily, RCS should be activated on your iPhone with iOS 18 installed automatically. To be sure, follow these directions.

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your phone.

Step 2: Scroll down and choose Apps.

Step 3: Select Messages.

Step 4: Scroll down, under Text messaging and select RCS messaging.

Step 5: Toggle RCS messaging to the on position if it is not already enabled. You can also disable RCS messaging by toggling off the feature.

How to tell you are using RCS

There are a few ways you can tell that you are sending a message in iMessage via RCS.

Step 1: First, even without sending a message, you'll see "RCS" at the top of the message box as soon as you type in the number of someone not using an Apple device.

Step 2: You can also recognize the use of RCS when someone sends you something beyond regular text. For example, there's congratulations confetti, as seen in the example below. That wouldn’t be possible in iOS 17 or older.

Apple's iOS 18 is expected to launch in September alongside the new iPhone 16 series smartphones.

