How to install the Android 11 public beta

The next version of Android is here. Well, kind of. Google did not hold Google I/O this year, but that doesn’t mean that the company isn’t starting the process of releasing Android 11. In fact, the company has released the Android 11 public beta — meaning that if you want to, you can get a build of the new version of Android for yourself.

It’s important to note that only some people should download the beta for themselves. It’s generally not a good idea to download the beta to the phone you use on a day-to-day basis, and most average people should wait until Google launches a consumer version of the software. That’s because the beta version will likely have a number of bugs and issues, and may break certain aspects of your phone’s software.

Still interested in getting the beta for yourself? Here’s how to get the Android 11 public beta.

Phones compatible with Android 11

Before installing the Android 11 public beta, it’s worth making sure that you have a phone that’s actually compatible. Only Pixel phones are compatible with the Android 11 public beta at this point — and not all of them either. Here’s a list of the phones compatible with the Android 11 public beta.

  • Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
  • Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
  • Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL
  • Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

How to install the Android 11 beta

Have a compatible phone? Great! You can now move on to the next step. Thankfully, Google makes installing the public beta relatively easy. Here’s a rundown:

  1. Head to the Android 11 beta website.
  2. Press the View your eligible devices button.
  3. If you have an eligible phone, you should see a picture of it with an Opt in button. Press that button.
  4. Tick the appropriate boxes and press Join beta.
  5. You’ll get a notice telling you that your device is now a part of the Android 11 public beta.
  6. On your phone, head to Settings > System > Advanced > System updates.
  7. There should be an update available. Press the Install button.

Once the update is installed, you should have access to all the new features available in the software. As mentioned, it’s important to keep in mind that there will be bugs.

