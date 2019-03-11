Digital Trends
Mobile

Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e: How to make face unlock a little more secure

Julian Chokkattu
By
Samsung Galaxy s10e hands-on

Samsung’s Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e are packed to the brim with everything and anything you’d want in a phone, except the kind of secure face unlock technology that rivals Apple’s Face ID. The S10 and S10 Plus instead use an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display as a secure biometric authentication method, while the S10e relies on a sensor on the side of the phone.

All three phones do have a face recognition feature that scans your face to unlock the phone, but unlike the iPhone, Samsung states this technology is not secure — it’s purely meant for convenience. It’s fast and indeed a handy way to unlock the phones, but in its default state it’s incredibly easy to fool.

Setting up face recognition

If you want a secondary way of unlocking your phone, you can enable face recognition by heading to Settings > Biometrics and security > Face recognition. Now when the screen on any of the S10 phones turns on, you’ll notice a light circling the hole-punch camera (the selfie camera floating on the screen at the top right). This means the camera is looking for your face, and once it finds it, the phone will unlock. You can set it to jump straight to the home screen by toggling off Stay on Lock screen.

The problem is the technology is very basic, and that means it’s not very secure. A simple trick of showing the camera a photo of your face — printed out or on another phone — will fool it to unlock the phone. Just take a look at our test in the tweet below:

We’ve pointed images of our face toward the Galaxy S10’s selfie camera, and it never fails to unlock. That’s a little alarming, even if Samsung does state clearly that facial recognition isn’t secure. Face recognition on the S10 series will still never be secure enough to use as an authentication method for sensitive apps, but there is a way to make it less easy to spoof.

Slightly more secure

In Settings > Biometrics and security > Face recognition, toggle off Faster recognition. What this does is make face recognition a little slower but a little more secure, so it won’t be fooled with just a photo of your face. Next to the Faster recognition option it does warn, “Faster recognition improves speed but reduces security, increasing the possibility of a video or image being incorrectly recognized as you face.”

We’ve turned it off and then tried to spoof it with the same test as before, but the phone wouldn’t unlock whatsoever. The difference in speed is also negligible. Now, we’re not saying it won’t be susceptible to any kind of spoofing, but it should offer just a little bit more peace of mind if you still want to use face unlock.

Ultimately, if the security of Samsung’s face recognition worries you one bit, it’s likely a better idea to not use it at all, and just stick to the fingerprint sensor.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung beefs up just about everything in its Galaxy S10 smartphone range
Up Next

The best video gaming consoles of 2019
Casio Pro Trek F30 review
Product Review

Casio’s Pro Trek WSD-F30 outdoors smartwatch fits city lifestyles, too

It’s equipped with all the outdoor tools and sensors you want, but the Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 is as much a lifestyle smartwatch as it is trekking companion.
Posted By Andy Boxall
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

Make your phone awesome with these Samsung Galaxy S9 tips and tricks

Now that you have your Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus in hand, it's time to make it awesome. It may look similar to its predecessor, but our favorite Galaxy S9 tips and tricks will reveal some exciting new features.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Lenovo Smart Tab M10 with Alexa
Deals

Take $50 off the all-new Alexa-enabled Lenovo Smart Tab with Smart Dock

Android tablets have struggled to compete with Apple's iconic iPad, but the new Alexa-enabled Lenovo Smart Tab is a clear exception. From now through Sunday, March 17, a 20-percent discount knocks $50 off the price, bringing the Smart Tab…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixel 3 XL review
Mobile

Android Q beta will roll out to more smartphones than Android Pie beta

The Android Q beta will involve more smartphones than the Android Pie beta. The development is due to Project Treble, which makes it easier, faster, and less costly for manufacturers to update devices to the latest Android version.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
selfie snapper attacked by jaguar during foolhardy photo attempt the countess of wessex visits baston house school in bromley
Photography

Selfie snapper attacked by jaguar during foolhardy photo attempt

Selfies with animals don't always work out too well, as a woman at a zoo in Arizona found out recently. Passing a safety barrier to get closer to a jaguar, the animal responded angrily by digging its claws into her flesh.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Apple is offering bonus credit for iTunes and App Store shoppers

Apple is offering a 10 percent bonus when you add funds to your Apple ID account, paving the way for a few free purchases of apps, music tracks, movies, and more. The offer runs through March 14, so you'll have to hurry.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Google Pixel 3
Product Review

Google’s Pixel 3 is a hair away from pocket-sized perfection

Google’s Pixel 3 smartphone is the best Android phone you can buy. It doesn’t have the best looks or the best hardware, but you’ll be hard pressed to find better software and unique A.I. functionalities.
Posted By Simon Hill
do not touch the samsung galaxy fold glass case mwc feat
Mobile

In or out? Samsung’s shaking it all about with folding smartphone designs

Samsung's Galaxy Fold isn't even on sale yet, but information about the company's future folding smartphone endeavors is starting to spread, including its plans for a device with an screen like the Huawei Mate X.
Posted By Andy Boxall
natwest fingerprint bank card news
Mobile

Bank tests biometric cards to make contactless payments faster, more secure

U.K. bank NatWest will start testing a payment card with a built-in fingerprint sensor soon. It will support contactless payments with the need for a PIN number, and also lift restrictions on the transaction amount.
Posted By Andy Boxall
iqoo vivo news phone
Mobile

New mobile brand Iqoo makes a play in the world of smartphone gaming

Iqoo, a sub-brand of smartphone company Vivo, has revealed its first smartphone. It's also called the Iqoo, and it's a gaming device that's packed full of tech. Here's everything you need to know about it and the company.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Google Pixel 3 Case
Mobile

Keep your new Google phone pixel perfect with the best Pixel 3 cases

If you want your new Google phone to stay pixel perfect, then you should snag one of the best Pixel 3 cases. We've scoped out some of your best options based on different styles, levels of protection, and your budget.
Posted By Simon Hill
Samsung Galaxy S10 family
Mobile

The drop-test results for the Galaxy S10 are in: Apparently, glass is fragile

Samsung 2019 flagship smartphone lineup is here, and there aren't just two phones as usual -- there are four. There's the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, as well as a new entry called the S10e, as well as the Galaxy S10 5G.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Galaxy S10 Plus
Mobile

We tried all the latest and greatest smartphones to find the best of 2019

Smartphones are perhaps the most important and personal piece of tech on the planet. That’s why it’s important to pick the best phone for your individual needs. Here are the best smartphones you can buy.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 hello
Mobile

The iPad 2019 may keep Touch ID and not sport a bezel-less redesign after all

2018's iPad was amazing, but 2019 is hungry for another Apple tablet. The latest rumors suggest the cheapest iPad may sport a larger screen and a bezel-less look. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Mark Jansen