How to watch live as Samsung unveils the Samsung Galaxy S20

Where will you be on February 11 when Samsung Galaxy Unpacked begins? We know where we’ll be — right here, watching Samsung unveil a whole new generation of smartphones, wearables, and earphones. We’ve already written up everything expected at Galaxy Unpacked 2020, but there’s another question to be asked. When and how can you watch the first Samsung Galaxy Unpacked of 2020?

We’ve got the answers for that right here. Whether you’re excited about the impending launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 range, the rumored Galaxy Z Flip, or any of the other possible tech launches at Galaxy Unpacked 2020, here’s how you can tune in and watch it live.

When is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020?

The first Samsung Galaxy Unpacked of 2020 will begin at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, on February 11. With a number of big devices expected, expect Samsung to rush through as much as it can in the time alloted, but still put aside about two hours to make sure you see everything.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 live

The event will be coming live from the San Francisco Palace of Fine Arts, but Samsung’s not expecting you to travel all the way there just to experience the action. Just like previous events, you’ll be able to head to Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked page to follow all of the action, but you’ll also be able to cut out the middle man and just head straight to Samsung’s YouTube channel too.

The show may also be available at other sources too, and if for some reason YouTube won’t work for you, keep an eye on Samsung’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts. It’s less likely to show up there, but it’s possible. At the very least, it’s one of the best ways to keep up-to-date with reminders of when it’ll begin. We’ll confirm these details closer to the date as the livestreams launch.

It’s not just about Samsung though, and we’ll have reporters on the floor, and we’ll have up-to-the-minute news on the latest reveals, hands-on impressions, and surprises. Follow Digital Trends editor-in-chief Jeremy Kaplan, mobile editor Corey Gaskin, and the official Digital Trends, and DT Mobile accounts on Twitter to get the latest as it comes in.

What will be at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020?

Why should you watch Galaxy Unpacked 2020, though? Will it be worth settling down to watch what is essentially a long advertisement for Samsung? We think so. We’ve already covered everything we expect to show up in great depth, but in short, we’re hoping to see a lot of ground-breaking new devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 range is high up the list of probable launches, and we’ve seen more and more of these devices being leaked as we get closer to the event. Expect updated specs, a brand-new camera module, and some enormous batteries. We’re currently hearing there will be three models on display: The Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the new ultra-sized Galaxy S20 Ultra.

But the Galaxy S20 may not be the only new phone at Galaxy Unpacked. Rumors of the Galaxy Fold‘s successor have been circulating, and the next generation Samsung foldable might be at Galaxy Unpacked. But it might not follow the same form factor. The Galaxy Z Flip is something very different for Samsung, and echoes the design beats we saw in the new Motorola Razr, with a clamshell form factor instead of the unfolding tablet we saw on the original Galaxy Fold. Can such a device ignite the nascent folding smartphone market?

The Galaxy Home has been missing in action since it was originally revealed in November 2018, but rumors say it will finally be launching soon. Well, sort of. Leaks say the Galaxy Home Mini may make a debut at Galaxy Unpacked, meaning the pint-sized speaker could be the first Galaxy Home speaker to release. Also potentially on the cards are the Galaxy Buds Plus — an updated version of the Galaxy Buds — and some whispers of a new Galaxy Watch of some sort.

However, nothing is confirmed until the day of Galaxy Unpacked itself, and we can’t wait to see what Samsung has in store for us. We’ll see you there.

