How to watch Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked August 2018 event

2018’s tech release schedule has seen some of the world’s most advanced smart devices ever, with brand-new processing power, gorgeous screens, and utterly sublime cameras. But the year isn’t over yet, and Samsung still has some big announcements to make at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in Brooklyn, New York.

The whole tech world will be watching as Samsung takes the wraps off its surprises, but what about you? If you’re eagerly awaiting a device you’re sure Samsung will be showing off, you might want to watch the reveal first-hand. But what’s the best way to watch the event? Finding livestreams at the last moment can be tricky and exhausting — but don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work and found the sites you’ll need to keep an eye on to watch this year’s biggest tech event. Here’s how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2018.

What’s expected?

There’s no sense rushing off to watch a livestream if you don’t have an idea of what might be announced, so what can you expect at Samsung’s August 2018 Galaxy Unpacked event?

We’ve broken down the possibilities in our what to expect at Galaxy Unpacked post in detail, but as a brief overview, we’re expecting that the long-awaited Galaxy Note 9 will be in attendance for sure, with the Note 8‘s successor taking up a large portion of the show. A new Samsung wearable, tentatively named the Galaxy Watch, is also rumored, as is a lower-powered smartphone powered by Google’s Android Go operating system. Finally, updates to both the Gear IconX earbuds and the Gear Fit 2 Pro may also be on the cards, as both of those devices are long overdue for an update.

We had previously thought that the Galaxy Tab S4 would make its debut at this event, only for Samsung to prove us wrong by introducing it weeks earlier. Does that mean Samsung is leaving room for other, less expected devices? You’ll have to tune into find out first-hand.

When is it?

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event kicks off on August 9 at 11 a.m. ET, and it’s best to expect the event to take a few hours at the very least. Samsung likes to show off, and with a device as big as the Note 9 likely being revealed, you can be sure they’re going to take their sweet time showing it off.

How to watch

You’ll be able to watch the event live from Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked website, as well as a livestream on Samsung’s official YouTube account. If you miss the action, or just want to replay a certain part, we’ll have the official replay posted up here and in our play-by-play article, too.

If you’re not able to watch it live for whatever reason, you can still keep an eye on the action and get regular updates by having some Twitter feeds open. Samsung’s official Twitter account will be a good source, and you can keep an eye on our Digital Trends account for regular updates on the announcements.

We’ll also have people on the ground at Galaxy Unpacked 2018, and they’ll be the absolute best sources for reveal reactions and hands-on experience. If you want to see our latest reactions to the best new devices from Samsung, make sure to follow Jeremy Kaplan, Julian Chokkattu, Brenda Stolyar, Steven Winkelman, and DT Mobile for the low-down on the latest Samsung devices.