Digital Trends
Mobile

How to watch Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked August 2018 event

Mark Jansen
By

2018’s tech release schedule has seen some of the world’s most advanced smart devices ever, with brand-new processing power, gorgeous screens, and utterly sublime cameras. But the year isn’t over yet, and Samsung still has some big announcements to make at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in Brooklyn, New York.

The whole tech world will be watching as Samsung takes the wraps off its surprises, but what about you? If you’re eagerly awaiting a device you’re sure Samsung will be showing off, you might want to watch the reveal first-hand. But what’s the best way to watch the event? Finding livestreams at the last moment can be tricky and exhausting — but don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work and found the sites you’ll need to keep an eye on to watch this year’s biggest tech event. Here’s how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2018.

What’s expected?

There’s no sense rushing off to watch a livestream if you don’t have an idea of what might be announced, so what can you expect at Samsung’s August 2018 Galaxy Unpacked event?

We’ve broken down the possibilities in our what to expect at Galaxy Unpacked post in detail, but as a brief overview, we’re expecting that the long-awaited Galaxy Note 9 will be in attendance for sure, with the Note 8‘s successor taking up a large portion of the show. A new Samsung wearable, tentatively named the Galaxy Watch, is also rumored, as is a lower-powered smartphone powered by Google’s Android Go operating system. Finally, updates to both the Gear IconX earbuds and the Gear Fit 2 Pro may also be on the cards, as both of those devices are long overdue for an update.

We had previously thought that the Galaxy Tab S4 would make its debut at this event, only for Samsung to prove us wrong by introducing it weeks earlier. Does that mean Samsung is leaving room for other, less expected devices? You’ll have to tune into find out first-hand.

When is it?

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event kicks off on August 9 at 11 a.m. ET, and it’s best to expect the event to take a few hours at the very least. Samsung likes to show off, and with a device as big as the Note 9 likely being revealed, you can be sure they’re going to take their sweet time showing it off.

How to watch

what to expect samsung galaxy unpacked 17 2016
Samsung

You’ll be able to watch the event live from Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked website, as well as a livestream on Samsung’s official YouTube account. If you miss the action, or just want to replay a certain part, we’ll have the official replay posted up here and in our play-by-play article, too.

If you’re not able to watch it live for whatever reason, you can still keep an eye on the action and get regular updates by having some Twitter feeds open. Samsung’s official Twitter account will be a good source, and you can keep an eye on our Digital Trends account for regular updates on the announcements.

We’ll also have people on the ground at Galaxy Unpacked 2018, and they’ll be the absolute best sources for reveal reactions and hands-on experience. If you want to see our latest reactions to the best new devices from Samsung, make sure to follow Jeremy Kaplan, Julian Chokkattu, Brenda Stolyar, Steven Winkelman, and DT Mobile for the low-down on the latest Samsung devices.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The 15 best calendar apps for Android and iOS
how to turn off notifications on an iPhone
Mobile

Android 9.0 Pie vs. iOS 12: How notifications have changed

Google and Apple have both made some significant changes to how notifications are handled on their mobile operating systems. But just what is exactly new in Android 9.0 Pie and iOS 12? Are notifications getting easier to deal with? We…
Posted By Christian de Looper
t-mobile
Mobile

T-Mobile rolls out a cheaper, more simple unlimited plan

T-Mobile offers a number of plans for both you and your family, but how do you know which one is best for you and your situation? Here, we break down the specifics of each plan to help you decide.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
android p review hands on 3
Mobile

The Essential Phone is the first non-Pixel device to receive Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen
do not disturb mode in android p quick settings
Mobile

Setting up Do Not Disturb mode in Android 9.0 is easy as pie

Want a better night’s sleep? Looking for a way to avoid interruptions during meetings? You need to learn how to use Do Not Disturb Mode in Android. Here's how to use automatic rules, and what has changed in Android 9.0 Pie.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Google Pixel problems
Mobile

Got Android 9.0 Pie? Here’s why you should turn off auto screen rotation

Android Pie is Google's latest OS update for smartphone and tablet users. It features a gorgeous new UI that is both powerful and intuitive. Even rotating or locking your display is simply. Here's how to use screen rotation in Android P.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Moto G6 vs Nokia 7 Plus vs Honor 7X Camera Shootout
Mobile

Can budget phone cameras keep up with race cars? We took a trio to the track

Speed is everything when you want to take a photo of a special, unlikely to be repeated situation. We test the cameras on the Moto G6 against the Nokia 7 Plus and the Honor 7X. Which reasonably priced phone will win the day?
Posted By Andy Boxall
how to get android p features on any phone hands 5 1200x9999
Mobile

How to use Android 9.0 Pie’s gesture navigation, and how to turn it off

Google's latest operating system, Android 9.0 Pie, comes with iPhone X-like gesture navigation that consists of swipes rather than tapping on icons. Here, we break down all the new gestures for you -- including how to turn the new feature…
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Mobile

Want to watch Netflix in bed or browse the web? We have a tablet for everyone

There’s so much choice when shopping for a new tablet that it can be hard to pick the right one. From iPads to Android, these are our picks for the best tablets you can buy right now whatever your budget.
Posted By Simon Hill
how to use google digital wellbeing android 9 pie dsc 5728
Mobile

Here’s how Google’s Digital Wellbeing feature looks and works in Android 9.0 Pie

Digital Wellbeing is Google's initiative to help people manage the time spent on smartphones. It's a part of Android 9,0 Pie, but it's currently in beta for Pixel devices after you sign up to try it. Here's what it's like.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
oneplus 5 tips and tricks dash charge
Mobile

The EU is pushing for standardized phone chargers again

The European Commission will launch a new investigation into how it can help deal with the massive amount of charger waste seen in the region each year, by encouraging manufacturers to all use a common phone charger.
Posted By Andy Boxall
asus rog phone news
Mobile

Asus's monster gaming phone may cost as much as an iPhone X

Asus understands you can't carry your gaming PC around with you, so it created the ROG Phone, a hardcore, high-specification smartphone designed for mobile gamers. It's coming later this year.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review app switch
Mobile

Leaked photos show major features of upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will surely be big, bold, and pricey, but what will make it stand out in a world filled with great phones? We've got all the rumors to ensure you're fully prepared ahead of the August 9 announcement.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Andy Boxall
best calendar apps
Mobile

These are the 15 best calendar apps to help you organize a chaotic day

There are numerous calendar apps available on iOS and Android, but separating the good from the bad can be difficult. Thankfully, we've rounded up 15 of the best calendar apps to help you better organize your affairs.
Posted By Mark Jansen