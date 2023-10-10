 Skip to main content
Over 100 unlocked phones just had their prices slashed for Prime Day

Prime Big Deal Days started this morning, and we’re seeing some great smartphone deals at Amazon and other retailers. There are over 100 unlocked phone deals to choose from, including some of the best Android phones and best phones for kids. You can read about some of our favorites below, or hop the sale yourself. Look for great deals on some of the best phones out there right now, like the Google Pixel 7a and the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Flip.

Why you should shop unlocked phones this Prime Day

There are so many things you can do with a smartphone these days that there are few that can’t live up to most people’s needs. Prime Day is seeing so many discounts on unlocked phones that it’s probably best to start with the lowest prices. Motorola is a name brand smartphone maker, and the Motorola Moto G Pure 2021 model is seeing , which is a savings of $50 from its regular price. It has a 6.5-inch screen and includes free one-day shipping. Another quality phone at a low price is the newest version of the TCL 40XL. It’s and has 256GB of storage space for housing all sorts of fun games and apps.

And speaking of games, you’re likely even to find some of the best gaming smartphones in this Prime Day sale. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is on the higher end of things when it comes to pricing, but its price is currently dropped by $250 to . It has a large screen that’s great for getting lost in games. The Google Pixel 6a is seeing a large discount as well, and it’s a well-priced phone that should fit the needs of most Android phone users. The Pixel 6a for Prime Day, which will save you $20 from its regular price.

You’re going to want to click over to Amazon as soon as you can to ensure you land a great price on an unlocked smartphone. There’s only so much inventory, and we know for certain many of these deals will end when Prime Day ends.

