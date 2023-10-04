 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get an unlocked iPhone 14 Pro Max for under $900 with this deal

Jennifer Allen
By
The iPhone 14 Pro Max next to a green pepper.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Backmarket has one of the best iPhone deals at the moment with the iPhone 14 Pro Max available for $887, reduced from $1,099. The sizeable saving is in part thanks to this particular iPhone 14 Pro Max being a refurbished model. Don’t let that put you off though. When buying through Backmarket, it’s a verified refurbished model that has been through many testing processes to guarantee it’s in fantastic condition. It comes with a one-year warranty too along with a free 30-day return window if you’re concerned. Sound good? Here’s what you need to know about the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Why you should buy the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Back when it launched, we considered the iPhone 14 Pro Max to be “nearly perfect”. It has a huge 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2796 x 1290. Up to 2,000 nits of brightness are possible in the right situation while there’s also a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate to ensure silky smooth browsing and scrolling.

For the camera, you get a 48MP main camera with an f/1.78 aperture and sensor-shift optical image stabilization. There’s also a 12MP telephoto camera along with a 12MP ultrawide camera too with a 120-degree field of view. For selfies, enjoy the 12MP front-facing camera with autofocus. Software upgrades further ensure you get a great experience every time when taking a snap. Much of that is thanks to the power of Apple’s A16 Bionic chip which is also great for gaming.

Related

Specs-wise, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has everything you could want but it’s also how it’s implemented that makes it so appealing. iOS is a breeze to use and it particularly ties in well with all other Apple devices. The iPhone 14 Pro Max also looks great too and feels excellent in your hands. It remains one of the best iPhones easily, even if it has recently been overtaken by the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently available at Backmarket for $887. It’s a refurbished model but one that’s in excellent condition, has a one-year warranty and a 30-day return window if you’re not entirely happy. There’s little risk involved here so check it out now if you want a new phone for less.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals: How to get the phone for free
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 display.

Topping our list of the best folding phones, you can't go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 if you want a super stylish yet practical phone that stands out from the crowd. However, it's an expensive phone so if you want to see how you can save on your purchase, keep reading. We've got everything you need to know about all the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals going on right now across the internet. Let's get straight to how you could save including discounts, trade-ins, and much more.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals at Samsung

Samsung offers a free storage upgrade with select Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 devices so you get 512GB of storage instead of 256GB. It's also possible to get up to $1,000 trade-in credit depending on the phone you're trading in.

Read more
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals: Get the foldable for free
YouTube Flex mode features on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Upon launch, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 soon found itself a firm favorite among the best folding phones thanks to being extremely well-built, offering great performance, and good cameras. However, just because it's a premium phone doesn't mean you should have to settle for paying premium prices. That's why we've picked out all the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals and listed them below. Available across many different retailers and in various forms like through trade-in deals or simply being cheaper than usual, there's something for everyone here.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at Samsung

Go directly to the source by buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Samsung, and you can get up to $600 instant trade-in credit. It depends on what phone you're trading in but it's useful if you prefer to go direct.

Read more
Best iPhone 15 Pro Max deals: Get the Roll’s Royce of iPhones for free
An iPhone 15 Pro Max, lying on a wood floor with its display on.

The ultimate iPhone right now with a price to reflect it, you'll want to find the best phone deals for the iPhone 15 Pro Max to make it more affordable. Below, we've picked out all the best offers. These are available across many different retailers with some clear discounts while others involve trade-ins. Whatever your intention, let's take a look at what's here.
iPhone 15 Pro Max deals at Amazon

Amazon has the iPhone 15 Pro Max for $1,200. However, if you sign up for it with Boost Infinite for $65 per month for unlimited talk, text, and data, you get the phone entirely for free. It's a fairly irresistible offer if you're looking for a new network.

Read more