Backmarket has one of the best iPhone deals at the moment with the iPhone 14 Pro Max available for $887, reduced from $1,099. The sizeable saving is in part thanks to this particular iPhone 14 Pro Max being a refurbished model. Don’t let that put you off though. When buying through Backmarket, it’s a verified refurbished model that has been through many testing processes to guarantee it’s in fantastic condition. It comes with a one-year warranty too along with a free 30-day return window if you’re concerned. Sound good? Here’s what you need to know about the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Why you should buy the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Back when it launched, we considered the iPhone 14 Pro Max to be “nearly perfect”. It has a huge 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2796 x 1290. Up to 2,000 nits of brightness are possible in the right situation while there’s also a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate to ensure silky smooth browsing and scrolling.

For the camera, you get a 48MP main camera with an f/1.78 aperture and sensor-shift optical image stabilization. There’s also a 12MP telephoto camera along with a 12MP ultrawide camera too with a 120-degree field of view. For selfies, enjoy the 12MP front-facing camera with autofocus. Software upgrades further ensure you get a great experience every time when taking a snap. Much of that is thanks to the power of Apple’s A16 Bionic chip which is also great for gaming.

Specs-wise, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has everything you could want but it’s also how it’s implemented that makes it so appealing. iOS is a breeze to use and it particularly ties in well with all other Apple devices. The iPhone 14 Pro Max also looks great too and feels excellent in your hands. It remains one of the best iPhones easily, even if it has recently been overtaken by the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently available at Backmarket for $887. It’s a refurbished model but one that’s in excellent condition, has a one-year warranty and a 30-day return window if you’re not entirely happy. There’s little risk involved here so check it out now if you want a new phone for less.

