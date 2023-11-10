 Skip to main content
The best iPhone 15 case Black Friday deals you can buy now

Aaron Mamiit
By
Pacific Blue FineWoven case on a Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pro on a wooden table.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

If you already own the new Apple iPhone 15 or any of its variants but you’re still stuck with a basic case, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this year’s Black Friday deals to enjoy some savings on a much-needed upgrade. Not only should you be providing the necessary protection for your iPhone 15 to keep it unscathed, but it would be a huge bonus to place it in a case that looks stylish and matches your personality. However, there’s a problem — there are thousands of iPhone 15 case deals that are available for Black Friday,  so it’s going to be very hard to narrow down your choices. That won’t stop us from trying though, so you should read on.

Best iPhone 15 case Black Friday deal

The Otterbox Commuter case on a blank background.
Otterbox

For serious protection without making your iPhone 15 too heavy, you should go for the OtterBox Commuter Series, which is on sale in Amazon’s early Black Friday deals for $35 instead of $40. The $5 discount may not look like much, but it’s a welcome bonus for what we’ve tagged as the best rugged case in our roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases. It’s capable of withstanding three times the military standards for drop protection with a hybrid dual-layer construction that combines recycled rubber with a rigid outer shell, but it stays slim and lightweight so your iPhone 15 won’t feel like a brick in your hands. We’re not sure if this lowered price will remain online through to the shopping holiday, so you should think about making the purchase right now.

More iPhone 15 case Black Friday deals we love

Casetify Impact Case in Cotton Candy for an iPhone 15 Plus.
Casetify

There are more iPhone 15 case Black Friday deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, so feel free to look around. It’s important to stick to well-known brands for phone cases though, as the last thing that you want is to get your iPhone 15 damaged because you decided to buy a cheap case that doesn’t provide the necessary protection. It’s going to take a long time for you to browse through all of the offers, so check out recommendations below if your patience can’t cut it.

  • Spigen Thin Fit —
  • OtterBox Symmetry Series —
  • Apple Silicone Case —
  • Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear —
  • Casetify Impact Case —

