Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Get the latest iPhone SE for $149 — no contract needed

Jennifer Allen
By
The Apple iPhone SE (2022) being held in a mans hand.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

One of the best phone deals at the moment means you can buy the latest iPhone SE 2022 from Walmart for just $149. There’s a slight catch here as it’s locked to Straight Talk but it’s seriously cheap at $230 off meaning it’s still a very appealing deal for anyone looking for a cheap but great new phone. If you’re not familiar with the iPhone SE, don’t worry. We’re here to tell you all you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the iPhone SE 2022

The iPhone SE 2022 is a little powerhouse of a smartphone. If you can’t afford one of the best smartphones around, you’re still getting a great deal with the iPhone SE. It has a gorgeous 4.7-inch Retina HD display that looks great while also being small enough for you to hold the phone in one hand.

Alongside that, many people need a good camera and the iPhone SE is decent for the price. It has a 12MP wide camera along with a 7MP FaceTime HD camera so you have plenty of options here. Whether you’re taking selfies or snapping images while you travel, it does a reasonable job here. There’s also the option to record 4K video at up to 60 fps which is remarkable for this cheap a phone. The iPhone SE uses the A15 Bionic chip which ensures it’s speedier than you’d think.

Other useful features include up to 15 hours of video playback battery life, IP67 water resistance, Touch ID for saving you from needing to enter so many passwords, and 5G support so you can enjoy faster data speeds while out and about.

While you’ll need to make a few compromises here compared to pricier phones, the iPhone SE is an excellent entry point to the iOS world. It’s best for people with smaller hands and pockets, but it certainly fits a niche. Assuming you’re fine with it being locked to Straight Talk.

Usually priced at $379, the iPhone SE 2022 is available at Walmart for $149 provided you don’t mind it being locked to Straight Talk. It’s a super cheap deal so it’s worth making that concession. Check it out now if you’re looking for a new phone.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
The 5 best Prime Day phone deals you can shop today
Prime Day 2022 smartphone deals graphic.

There are some fantastic Prime Day phone deals around at the moment. In fact, there are so many, we thought we'd help you out by picking out the five best Prime Day deals for phones today, so you don't have to spend a long time looking for yourself. Read on while we guide you through our five highlights -- each being ideal for different budgets and needs, and all involving some of the best phone brands around.

Apple iPhone SE (2022) -- $149, was $379

Read more
Best Prime Day iPad Deals: Early deals land on top models
Digital Trends Best Prime Day iPad Deals

Prime Day deals are in full swing and we're seeing plenty of Prime Day iPad deals unfold. If you've been waiting to buy a new Apple-flavored tablet, this is your chance to do so while saving on the usual prices. There are plenty of discounts out there as well as different iPad models to consider. That's why we have them all listed below, along with prices and what you need to know about each of them. Take a look below and find the right iPad for your needs before Prime Day sales season ends.
Today's best Prime Day iPad deals
Apple iPad (2021) -- $250, was $329

The 2021 Apple iPad may offer few discernible upgrades over the previous two generations but that's because it follows an 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it' mentality. It offers everything you could need from a simple tablet and a few extras that make it well worth the price. On the surface is its delightful 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone support. That means that imagery looks great at all times with the iPad being the ideal device for streaming content or browsing the internet in style. Its stereo speakers certainly help ensure that this is a great option if you love to catch up with shows on Netflix while on the move.

Read more
Get 3 months of Audible Plus for free with this early Prime Day deal
The Audible app on a smartphone showing an audiobook, with a pair of headphones and an Amazon Echo Dot alongside.

While we haven't quite reached the big event itself, that hasn't stopped early Prime Day deals emerging, and we don't just mean physical items either. For instance, right now, you can sign up for Audible Premium Plus and gain three months entirely for free. After the three months expire, you pay $15 per month but there's nothing stopping you from canceling the subscription before then. All you need is to be a new customer and an existing Prime member. Keen to know if it's worth it for you? Let's take a look.

Why you should sign up for Audible Premium
Audible has been around for a long time, even before it became part of Amazon. Its library offers thousands of audio programs including audiobooks, podcasts, and a bunch more things you can listen to. While it's possible to buy individual items, a smarter system is to sign up for Audible Premium Plus. Audible Premium Plus gives you unlimited on-demand access to all kinds of audiobooks and Audible Originals. You can check out popular series like Harry Potter, or listen to Jennette McCurdy's popular memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died. As well as that, there are plenty of original recordings like Kevin Hart's Monsters and How to Tame Them which is only available on Audible.

Read more