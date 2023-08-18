Get the latest iPhone SE for $149 — no contract needed

One of the best phone deals at the moment means you can buy the latest iPhone SE 2022 from Walmart for just $149. There’s a slight catch here as it’s locked to Straight Talk but it’s seriously cheap at $230 off meaning it’s still a very appealing deal for anyone looking for a cheap but great new phone. If you’re not familiar with the iPhone SE, don’t worry. We’re here to tell you all you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the iPhone SE 2022

The iPhone SE 2022 is a little powerhouse of a smartphone. If you can’t afford one of the best smartphones around, you’re still getting a great deal with the iPhone SE. It has a gorgeous 4.7-inch Retina HD display that looks great while also being small enough for you to hold the phone in one hand.

Alongside that, many people need a good camera and the iPhone SE is decent for the price. It has a 12MP wide camera along with a 7MP FaceTime HD camera so you have plenty of options here. Whether you’re taking selfies or snapping images while you travel, it does a reasonable job here. There’s also the option to record 4K video at up to 60 fps which is remarkable for this cheap a phone. The iPhone SE uses the A15 Bionic chip which ensures it’s speedier than you’d think.

Other useful features include up to 15 hours of video playback battery life, IP67 water resistance, Touch ID for saving you from needing to enter so many passwords, and 5G support so you can enjoy faster data speeds while out and about.

While you’ll need to make a few compromises here compared to pricier phones, the iPhone SE is an excellent entry point to the iOS world. It’s best for people with smaller hands and pockets, but it certainly fits a niche. Assuming you’re fine with it being locked to Straight Talk.

Usually priced at $379, the iPhone SE 2022 is available at Walmart for $149 provided you don’t mind it being locked to Straight Talk. It’s a super cheap deal so it’s worth making that concession. Check it out now if you’re looking for a new phone.

Editors' Recommendations