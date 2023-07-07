One of the best early Prime Day deals is perfect for those who love to read. Right now, you can sign up for three months of Kindle Unlimited entirely for free. All you need to be is a new customer to Kindle Unlimited and an existing Prime membership. From there, you get three months of Kindle Unlimited and it won’t cost a cent. Just remember to cancel before the three months is up to avoid spending $12 a month on the service. Want to know more about Kindle Unlimited? Keep reading.

Why you should sign up for Kindle Unlimited

Kindle Unlimited is the perfect service for book lovers. It basically works like a virtual library. You can check out up to 10 e-books, audiobooks, or comic books at any one time. You can also take advantage of extensive magazine subscriptions to titles like Women’s Health, Stuff, and Good Housekeeping. You can borrow titles as often as you like because there are no due dates. You just need to swap them around once you hit your ten.

The Kindle Unlimited catalog is vast. There are all kinds of titles covering different genres and authors. Whether you love crime fiction, romance, sci-fi, or fantasy, there’s something here for you. The focus is mostly on self-published and indie authors, but that means you’ve got the perfect opportunity to try something new and find your next favorite novel.

Besides books you can read, there are also thousands of audiobooks to check out. Any time you borrow one, you can choose to buy it at a reduced price too so you permanently own it. If you want to listen to a book such as while completing some household tasks or while traveling, it’s a great alternative. That’s before you get into all the magazines you can check out via Kindle Unlimited, giving you a few more options.

Kindle Unlimited works across multiple devices. While it’s always a smart idea to have one of the best Kindles, you can also read via your phone, your PC, or Mac.

However you plan to enjoy Kindle Unlimited, being able to sign up for three months entirely for free is a super appealing deal for most people. To be eligible, you simply need to be a new customer and an existing Prime member. From there, there’s nothing to lose by signing up. Just remember to cancel before the three months are up to avoid paying anything.

