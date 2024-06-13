 Skip to main content
One of my favorite action cameras just got a huge update

Insta360 Go 3S camera body in hand.
The Insta360 Go 3 has been one of my favorite vlogging action cameras for the past few months, alongside the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses. Its go-anywhere size is the biggest advantage. However, it doesn’t support 4K video recording and has average battery life. But one of these is improving with the new Insta360 Go 3S. The new compact action camera offers 4K resolution support, better switching between aspect ratios, a more capable processor, and more.

The $400 Insta360 Go 3S is heavier at 1.38 ounces (39.1 grams) compared to the Go 3, which weighs 1.25 ounces(35.5 grams). The added weight also adds a bunch of new features. It gets 4K resolution support for all the video modes at 24/25/30/50 frames per second (fps), except for slow motion, which has also seen an upgrade from 1080p at up to 200 fps to 2.7K at 100 fps. You also get an enhanced chipset, which is claimed to offer 50% more CPU computing power than before.

The Insta360 Go 3S adds a new MegaView field of view (FoV) for a more realistic look with less fish-eye effect and cleaner edges. It’s also Dolby Vision-ready, so you can shoot content that can be viewed in a greater dynamic range. As with every 2024 gadget, the Insta360 Go 3S also gets some AI features. For instance, the new Interval Video mode lets you set how often to shoot and the length of each clip, and your camera will automatically power on and shoot a series of clips. You can also use hand gestures to start/stop shooting or take a photo.

Insta360 Go 3S in Action Pod.
The Insta360 Go 3S adds support for Apple Find My, so you can find your misplaced camera using your iPhone. It also allows you to change the aspect ratio from horizontal to vertical by twisting the camera. Plus, the company has added better waterproofing to its new action camera. The Go 3S can go up to 33 feet deep underwater, as compared to 16 feet with the GO 3.

However, the same size with a more powerful processor means more battery consumption. The Insta360 Go 3S is rated to last up to 140 minutes with the Action Pod, which is down from 170 minutes on the Go 3. By contrast, the battery life of the camera itself (without Action Pod) has gone down to 38 minutes from 45 minutes.

Like the Insta360 Go 3, the Go 3S comes with a magnet pendant, an easy clip, a pivot stand, and a lens guard. You get the same Action Pod with a 2.2-inch flip touchscreen that acts as an all-in-one housing, remote control, and charger for the Go 3S. Insta360 is also updating the app to offer background downloading, so you can keep using your other apps on your phone while the files are downloading.

The Insta360 Go 3S is now available to purchase from the company’s official website or via platforms such as Amazon and select authorized retailers. It’s priced at $400 and $430 for 64GB and 128GB storage, respectively, which is the same as before. If you are a Go 3 user, you can get the Go 3S as a standalone camera (no Action Pod or accessories) for $240 or $270 for the respective storage variants.

