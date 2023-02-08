OnePlus 11 colors: every style you can get for the phone

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The highly-anticipated OnePlus 11 has arrived, breathing some fresh air back into the popular smartphone lineup. Last year’s somewhat disappointing OnePlus 10T made many OnePlus enthusiasts question the company’s direction, but thankfully, the OnePlus 11 is here to help restore any lost faith in the brand.

Not only does the OnePlus 11 bring back everything that’s great about OnePlus under the hood, but it also takes the classy look of the OnePlus 10 Pro in a whole new direction with a rounded camera module that feels like it finally deserves to have the name Hasselblad stamped onto it. As with last year’s OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10T, the company has kept the color options simple yet stunning. There are only two to choose from, but they’re both still just as gorgeous as last year’s selections — and OnePlus is still setting it apart from other smartphone makers by also distinguishing its models by the different finishes used for each color. Here are the OnePlus 11 colors you get to choose from!

OnePlus 11 in Titan Black

Although OnePlus likes to change up its color names each year, the Titan Black on the OnePlus 11 is really just the spiritual successor to the original Sandstone Black that debuted with the OnePlus One. Fans of the Volcanic Black and Moonstone Black of last year’s OnePlus 10 phones will find the matte frosted glass finish comfortable and easy to keep a grip without leaving it covered with fingerprints.

The company didn’t go into much detail this time around on the process used to craft the Titan Black finish, but since matte glass is still glass, you can expect it to still shimmer and sparkle in a unique way under the right lighting.

It’s a style that makes a statement without being ostentatious about it. It also blends in beautifully with the new rounded camera module.

Titan Black is the safe choice for folks looking for a classy yet minimalist style, but it’s also a practical choice as the textured matte surface also means you won’t need to worry about smudges or fingerprints. It’s also the only option available for both the 128GB and 256GB storage options of the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus 11 in Eternal Green

The designers at OnePlus clearly love shades of green, as this has been a standard color for several years now, going back to the OnePlus 8. The names and hues may change from year to year, but the overall shade of green is still an unmistakable part of the OnePlus brand.

Last year we got Forest Green on the OnePlus 10 Pro and Jade Green on the OnePlus 10T. This year the company is calling its premium color Eternal Green, which it says is “inspired by the shades of the rainforest dusk.”

Previous Next 1 of 4 Andy Boxall/Digital Trends OnePlus 11 Joe Maring/Digital Trends Joe Maring/Digital Trends Joe Maring/Digital Trends

As one might expect from that description, it’s definitely closer to Forest Green than Jade Green, but it’s a less saturated version that’s more reminiscent of the Pine Green of the OnePlus 9 Pro. “Dusk” is an appropriate description, but it also feels like a more refined color for a phone that’s reached a certain level of maturity.

There’s a nice bonus this year for fans of the more colorful OnePlus 11. While it’s still delightfully glossy, OnePlus has worked to make the Eternal Green finish far less of a fingerprint magnet. Those who wanted to properly show off their Jade Green OnePlus 10T were forced to either slap it into a clear case or be constantly wiping it down. This year, OnePlus says it added an “internal layering treatment” that should reduce fingerprint stains. And it works quite well! While not totally immune to fingerprints, it’s also far from a fingerprint magnet.

Like past shades of green, Eternal Green is a great pick for folks who want more of a standout style, and it’s clear that OnePlus considers this its premium color, as you’ll have to spring for the 256GB model to get it. That’s not necessarily a bad idea, though, as that extra $100 doubles your storage and your RAM — you get 16GB rather than 8GB, which should translate to a healthy performance boost, especially if you’re gaming or even just switching between multiple apps on a regular basis.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations