For one of the cheapest tablet deals you can buy at the moment, check out Walmart and the Onn. 7-inch tablet. It’s usually priced at $59 but it’s enjoying a $10 price cut bringing it down to $49. While it won’t be the fastest of tablets around, if you simply need one for basic web browsing or to entertain the kids on a long journey, it’ll do the job well enough. Here’s what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Onn. 7-inch tablet

No Onn. tablet features in our look at the best Android tablets but don’t let that put you off. This tablet is all about keeping things cheap yet cheerful. It has a 7-inch screen with a reasonable resolution of 1024 x 600. Alongside that is a 2GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of memory, and 32GB of storage. Clearly, this isn’t going to be a fast tablet but it runs Android 11 (Go Edition) well enough. It’s suited for any time you want to browse the internet without your phone or if you want to keep your kids busy. Thanks to the Android support, you can play a number of games here although don’t count on anything too taxing without sluggish performance.

There’s also a 2MP front-facing camera with 2MP rear-facing camera for taking photos or video calls. It also has Google Kids Space installed so you can easily keep things safe for your little ones, while Google Camera Go is a great camera app and there’s language translation support too. You can count on up to 10 hours of battery life which is on par with many of the best tablets so it’ll handle a journey well without you running out of juice too soon.

An ideal introduction to the tablet world, the Onn. 7-inch tablet is a great bet if you don’t want to spend a fortune on a slate. Of course, expectations should be tempered but if your child needs a tablet for school work, entertainment, or simply to keep them away from your phone, this is a decent option for the price. Usually costing $59, it’s down to $49 for a limited time only at Walmart. Hit the buy button if it sounds like it’s the one for you.

