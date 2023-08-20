 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Cheap Android phone: Get the Samsung Galaxy A03s for $50

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung Galaxy A03s smartphone with a colorful wallpaper, on a white background.
Samsung

If you need to buy a new phone but your budget’s pretty tight, worry not because you can get one for as cheap as $50. Amazon is currently selling the Samsung Galaxy A03s at that price, following a $10 discount on the Android smartphone’s original price of $60. There’s a catch though — it’s locked to a Simple Mobile prepaid subscription. If you’re fine with that, then you may want to proceed with the purchase immediately because the offer may expire at any moment.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy A03s

The Samsung Galaxy brand goes all the way up to the most premium of the best smartphones with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, but it also offers dependable low-budget devices like the Samsung Galaxy A03s. The phone is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen, which is large enough for you to enjoy browsing social media and watching videos, and it’s got 32GB of internal storage that may be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card. You may have to increase the storage of the Samsung Galaxy A03s right away if you love photos, as the smartphone features a 13MP main camera that’s decent enough for taking daily pictures.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s ships with Android 11, but you can upgrade to Android 13, which is the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system. Our Android versus iOS comparison gives Google’s platform the advantage in terms of affordability, battery life, customizability, and cloud services, just to name a few categories, so if these are important for you, you’re in good hands with the Samsung Galaxy A03s.

Related

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is on sale from Amazon for just $50, for savings of $10 on its sticker price of $60. This is one of the cheapest phone deals that you can shop right now, though the trade-off is that the device is locked to a Simple Mobile prepaid plan. If that’s not a problem for you, and you need an affordable Android phone right now, then you shouldn’t pass up on this offer. You’ll need to hurry with the transaction anyway as we’re not sure if the bargain will still be available if you delay the purchase to tomorrow.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7a, and Pixel 7 Pro are discounted right now
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to roll out later this year, but if you can no longer wait for the official announcement, you won't be disappointed if you go with any of Google's current-generation smartphones, namely the Pixel 7, Pixel 7a, and Pixel 7 Pro. They're more tempting right now if you get any of them from Amazon, as the retailer has slashed their prices for a limited time. Here's how they stack up with one another to help you decide which of these phone deals to buy, but you need to choose fast because we're not sure when these bargains will get taken down.
Google Pixel 7a -- $444, was $499

The Google Pixel 7a is the cheapest model in the Google Pixel 7 lineup, featuring a 6.1-inch Full HD+ screen with an up to 90Hz refresh rate, and powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor with 8GB of RAM for smooth operation when launching apps and multitasking between them. At the back are a 64MP wide camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera, while at the front is a 13MP selfie camera. The smartphone also comes pre-loaded with Android 13, the latest version of Google's mobile operating system.

Read more
This secret Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 pre-order deal ends soon
Main display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

During the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, we finally got to see the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, and you're in for a treat. With its new design, that includes a new hinge, a smaller form factor, and a brighter screen, plus lots more power, let's just say it's ready to delight. We're also nearing release -- it will be available just next week -- which means time is running out to pre-order, and not only that, but also time is running out to take advantage of the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 5 pre-order deals that are currently available.

There is a lot going on, with quite a few deals and discounts to collect, and we'll break it all down in more detail below. For now, just know that we have a deal with Samsung that's applied at checkout, which immediately gives you $50 off; you just have to use our link. This deal is not shown on Samsung's website, so it's effectively hidden. Go ahead and see for yourself.

Read more
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases: 10 best ones so far
Two Galaxy Z Fold 5 phones next to each other -- one is open and one is closed.

Samsung’s next-generation foldable is here with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. This iteration has some notable improvements, including a new hinge design that eliminates the gap from previous generations when the device was folded. You also get a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the outside while having a 6.7-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the inside, with both screens having a 120Hz refresh rate. In other words, they're about as nice as you could ask for.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is made with premium materials, and the triple-lens camera system packs in a 50MP main shooter, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. There’s a 10MP selfie camera on the front cover, and a 4MP camera on the inner display. You also get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip inside for the best performance and power efficiency.

Read more