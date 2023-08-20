Cheap Android phone: Get the Samsung Galaxy A03s for $50

If you need to buy a new phone but your budget’s pretty tight, worry not because you can get one for as cheap as $50. Amazon is currently selling the Samsung Galaxy A03s at that price, following a $10 discount on the Android smartphone’s original price of $60. There’s a catch though — it’s locked to a Simple Mobile prepaid subscription. If you’re fine with that, then you may want to proceed with the purchase immediately because the offer may expire at any moment.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy A03s

The Samsung Galaxy brand goes all the way up to the most premium of the best smartphones with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, but it also offers dependable low-budget devices like the Samsung Galaxy A03s. The phone is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen, which is large enough for you to enjoy browsing social media and watching videos, and it’s got 32GB of internal storage that may be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card. You may have to increase the storage of the Samsung Galaxy A03s right away if you love photos, as the smartphone features a 13MP main camera that’s decent enough for taking daily pictures.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s ships with Android 11, but you can upgrade to Android 13, which is the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system. Our Android versus iOS comparison gives Google’s platform the advantage in terms of affordability, battery life, customizability, and cloud services, just to name a few categories, so if these are important for you, you’re in good hands with the Samsung Galaxy A03s.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is on sale from Amazon for just $50, for savings of $10 on its sticker price of $60. This is one of the cheapest phone deals that you can shop right now, though the trade-off is that the device is locked to a Simple Mobile prepaid plan. If that’s not a problem for you, and you need an affordable Android phone right now, then you shouldn’t pass up on this offer. You’ll need to hurry with the transaction anyway as we’re not sure if the bargain will still be available if you delay the purchase to tomorrow.

