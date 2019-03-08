Digital Trends
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Fold vs. Huawei Mate X: Which flagship folding phone is best?

Simon Hill
By

Smartphones have grown steadily bigger over the years as screens have increased in size and manufacturers have tried to balance things by shrinking down bezels so that our devices are still manageable. This is a trend that can only be pushed so far, and there’s a new design on the horizon that could bring us phones that are easy to handle one-handed and slip into a pocket, but that also fold out to give us more screen space. If folding phones are to herald a new age of creativity for smartphone design, the success of the first two big releases in this category will be paramount.

After teasing for months we finally got a better look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold recently, though it remains behind glass and off limits for hands-on testing. Meanwhile, the Huawei Mate X popped up as an alternative that we were allowed to touch. We don’t know everything about these two folding phones, but we have some details, so let’s take a look at how they measure up.

Specs

Samsung Galaxy Fold Huawei Mate X
Size Unfolded: ? × ? × ?mm, Folded: ? × ? × 17 mm Unfolded: 161.3 × 146.2 × 5.4 mm, Folded: 161.3 × 78.3 × 11 mm
Weight TBC 295 grams (10.41 ounces)
Screen size 7.3-inch AMOLED and 4.6-inch AMOLED 8-inch AMOLED folds down to 6.6 and 6.3 inches
Screen resolution 2,152 x 1,536 pixels and 1,960 x 840 pixels 2,480 x 2,200 pixels and 2,480 x 1,148 pixels, 2,480 x 892 pixels
Operating system Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
Storage space 512GB 512GB
MicroSD card slot No Yes
Tap-to-pay services Google Pay, Samsung Pay Google Pay
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (TBC) Kirin 980
RAM 12GB 8GB
Camera Triple-lens ultra wide-angle 16-megapixel, standard 12MP with OIS and variable aperture, and telephoto 12MP with OIS rear, 10MP front closed, 10MP and 8MP front open Quad-lens ultra-wide-angle 16-megapixel, standard 40MP with OIS, 8MP telephoto, and TOF camera rear
Video 2160p at 60 frames per second, 1080p at 240 fps, 720p at 960 fps 2160p at 30 frames per second, 1080p at 30 fps
Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB-C USB-C
Fingerprint sensor Yes (side) Yes (side)
Water resistance TBC TBC
Battery 4,380mAh

Quick Charge 2.0 (18W)

Qi wireless charging

 4,500mAh

Huawei SuperCharge (55W)

 
App marketplace Google Play Store Google Play Store
Network support AT&T, T-Mobile TBC
Colors Cosmos Black, Space Silver, Martian Green, or Astro Blue Interstellar Blue
Price $1,980 2,300 euros (around $2,600)
Buy from Samsung Huawei
Review score News Hands-on

Performance, battery life, and charging

Samsung Galaxy Fold Announcement | Samsung Unpacked
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

When Samsung showed off the Galaxy Fold, it didn’t specify the chip inside, merely calling it a 7nm processor, but given that it’s using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 in the S10 range, and doesn’t seem to have developed a 7nm chip itself yet, we’re going to assume it’s the Snapdragon 855 here. It goes up against Huawei’s Kirin 980 in the Mate X. These processors offer similar performance, but benchmark tests suggest the Qualcomm chip has a very slight edge and may be a touch better for mobile gaming.

Samsung has also thrown in a whopping 12GB of RAM, which seems excessive until you consider that the Samsung Galaxy Fold has two screens to transition between and enough screen space for you to use three apps simultaneously, as it showed in the demo. Huawei has gone with 8GB of RAM in the Mate X, which will likely be plenty. Both have 512GB of storage, but only the Huawei Mate X has a MicroSD card slot for expansion.

There is only 120mAh difference in the battery sizes, but the bigger Huawei Mate X battery can also be charged up faster thanks to Huawei’s 55W SuperCharge, which can take the battery from zero to 85 percent in just 30 minutes. By contrast, Samsung has stuck with Qualcomm’s older Quick Charge 2.0 standard, which goes up to 18W. When you plug in the Galaxy Fold, it is going to take a lot longer to charge than the Mate X. The Samsung Galaxy Fold does also support Qi wireless charging, though, which is lacking in the Huawei Mate X.

Winner: Tie

Design and durability

The designs of these two folding phones are very different. While Samsung has opted to go for a separate cover display which you will use when the main display is folded up, Huawei has gone with a single folding screen. Both fold down to phone size like a book, but Huawei’s screen is the cover, whereas Samsung’s Infinity Flex display is tucked away inside. This design allows the Huawei Mate X to go from an 8-inch screen with a camera module on the back to a 6.6-inch screen with the camera on the back or a 6.3-inch screen with the camera facing you (the device switches on whatever one you’re looking at automatically). The Huawei Mate X is 11 mm when folded.

Samsung’s design necessitates a notch on the main 7.3-inch display for a dual-lens front-facing camera, then there is a triple-lens camera on the back, and another single-lens camera on the front with the 4.6-inch cover display. The Samsung Galaxy Fold is 17 mm when folded.

These are both expensive, fragile-looking devices, and case manufacturers really have their work cut out, but there’s no obvious difference between them in terms of durability. Neither has any stated IP rating for water resistance.

Not only does Huawei’s design mean more screen real estate, it also seems like a more elegant solution to us.

Winner: Huawei Mate X

Display

Huawei Mate X
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

You have a 4.6-inch display with a 7.3-inch display inside in the Galaxy Fold or an 8-inch display that folds down to a 6.6-inch display on one side and a 6.3-inch display on the other in the Mate X. Both the Huawei Mate X and the Samsung Galaxy Fold have AMOLED screens with very similar resolutions and the differences in size translate to almost identical pixel densities, so they are both plenty sharp enough. Samsung has an edge in display quality in the smartphone market generally, but it’s not yet clear if this translates to the folding category. Given that the real raison d’être here is a larger display, we think the Huawei Mate X has an obvious edge.

Winner: Huawei Mate X

Camera

Huawei Mate X
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

On paper, the Samsung Galaxy Fold has a whopping six lenses, with a triple-lens main camera on the back, a dual-lens front-facing camera in a notch at the top of the main screen, and a single-lens front-facing camera above the cover screen. The main camera looks to be the same as the triple-lens setup in the S10 range which combines a 12-megapixel standard lens with a variable aperture (f/1.5 to f/2.4), an ultra wide-angle 16-megapixel lens with a 123 degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture that allows for 2x optical zoom.

The Huawei Mate X has one quad-lens camera module that combines a 40-megapixel standard lens, an ultra-wide-angle 16-megapixel lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a Time of Flight (TOF) camera that can map depth by measuring the distance between the sensor and objects. We haven’t had a chance to try out the camera suites on either device, so we can’t call a winner here, but both seem to be very well-equipped.

Winner: Tie

Software and updates

Samsung Galaxy Fold Announcement | Samsung Unpacked
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

You can expect to find Android 9.0 Pie on both devices, but the Samsung Galaxy Fold will have the One UI on top while the Huawei Mate X features EMUI 9.1.1. Both offer a range of handy extras and some clutter, but we prefer One UI on normal phones. Much depends on how the software handles screen switching and multitasking, which we simply can’t say much about until we get some proper time with these folding phones. The way Android is designed, most apps and games should adapt to the different sizes automatically.

Sadly, both Huawei and Samsung have a poor track record with Android updates and both tend to take quite a few months to update their devices when a new version comes out.

Winner: Tie

Special features

Huawei Mate X
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The folding screens are obviously the real standout features, but both manufacturers like to offer a lot of extra value. Samsung showed off the Multi-Active Window with three apps open at once and talked about App Continuity enabling you to switch screens seamlessly. You’ll also get support for the Dex desktop mode, Bixby, Samsung Pay, Knox, Health, and a few other bits and pieces.

Huawei seems to be sticking with Android’s usual split-screen mode, but the Mate X does support Mirror Shooting when folded, enabling subject and photographer to preview shots in real time. There’s also the impressive 55W SuperCharge, which will enable that incredible zero to 85 percent wired charging in just half an hour.

Winner: Tie

Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Fold will come in 4G LTE or 5G versions starting from $1,980. The 5G version will presumably be more expensive. We know that AT&T and T-Mobile will carry it, but other carriers may pick it up. It will be available from April 26 in the U.S. and May 3 in Europe.

The Huawei Mate X will only come in a 5G version costing 2,300 euros (around $2,600). It will be released around the world when carriers and 5G networks are ready, which is likely to be early summer this year. There’s no word on a U.S. release, which is unsurprising given Huawei’s difficulties in the States.

Overall winner: Huawei Mate X

There are still a lot of unknowns here, but based on what we’ve seen so far, the Huawei Mate X is the more desirable device. This opinion may change when we get time with these folding phones, but Huawei’s design is definitely more appealing. If the higher price seems off-putting, it’s also worth noting that the starting price for the Galaxy Fold is almost certainly for the 4G LTE version — the 5G model price would be a fairer comparison. We will update when we know more.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung beefs up just about everything in its Galaxy S10 smartphone range
Samsung Galaxy Fold behind a glass case at Mobile World Congress
Mobile

Samsung plans two more folding smartphones, and one could be out this year

Following the announcement of the Galaxy Fold, Samsung is reportedly working on two more folding smartphones, with one potentially coming before the end of 2019. The new devices will take a different approach to the folding phone concept.
Posted By Andy Boxall
lego fold news
Mobile

Lego surprises with the Lego Fold, its antidote to folding phone mania

Cheeky Lego has been poking fun at the current folding smartphone trend, and tweeted about the Lego Fold, its take on the hottest new mobile products. What is it talking about? Find out here.
Posted By Andy Boxall
galaxy fold presentation
Mobile

Samsung reportedly wants to be the foldable display supplier to Apple and Google

Samsung allegedly sent samples of its foldable displays to Apple and Google, in a pitch to supply the technology to its rivals. The samples were sent after the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Fold.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Huawei Mate X
Mobile

All the most exciting and tempting phones we saw at MWC 2019

We saw an awful lot of smartphones at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this year. Some were good, some were bad, but with folding phones and 5G on the agenda it was a show to remember. Here are our picks for the best phones of MWC 2019.
Posted By Simon Hill
gmails handy smart compose feature lands on more android phones google apps 2018
Mobile

Gmail’s handy Smart Compose feature lands on more Android phones

Google appears to be rolling out Gmail's handy Smart Compose feature for all Android phones after launching it for desktop and its Pixel handsets last year. Smart Compose uses machine learning to offer phrases as you type.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Mobile

New Honor Magic 2 3D's face unlock sensor can see in the dark

The exciting Honor Magic 2 is an almost completely bezel-less smartphone with six camera lenses. The front three are revealed in a pop-up section above the screen. Here's everything you need to know about it, and the new Magic 2 3D.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Andy Boxall
Samsung Galaxy S10 5g hands-on
Mobile

First major 5G network launch delayed over high-price plans, lack of phones

What was expected to be the world's first working 5G network for the masses has been delayed over concerns the phones required for it won't be ready in time, and the prices being charged by networks are too high.
Posted By Andy Boxall
how to send a text from your email account
Mobile

Here’s how to send a text message from your email account

Need to send an email to someone's phone as a short text instead? Here's how to send a text message from your email account using any carrier. It's as easy as entering the phone number and an SMS or MMS gateway code.
Posted By Simon Hill
Sony PlayStation Vita Slim review logo macro
Gaming

The PlayStation Vita is dead, but iOS just got its best feature

Sony finally ended production of its unsuccessful PlayStation Vita console just days ago, but the handheld's best feature, Remote Play, has already arrived to iOS devices as a free app.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Samsung Galaxy s10 plus hands-on
Mobile

The best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus cases to protect your $1,000 phone

Can't get enough of big phones? The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is absolutely up your alley. But it's still fragile, and damage is easily gathered through normal life. Protect it with the best Galaxy S10 Plus cases.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Nokia 9 hands-on review
Mobile

The best Nokia 9 PureView cases to keep your phone snap-happy

With an amazing penta-lens camera and a sleek design, the Nokia 9 PureView is begging to be taken on camera expeditions. But it needs protection, here are some of the best Nokia 9 PureView cases to keep it safe.
Posted By Mark Jansen
yongnuo mirrorless camera teased yongnuomirrorless
Photography

Yongnuo’s 4G smart mirrorless camera could cost under $500

Yongnuo offered a teaser for an upcoming mirrorless camera and now we know more details, including a good chunk for the specifications. The Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera will use an Android 7.1 operating system and Canon EF lenses.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Samsung Galaxy S10 family
Mobile

The Galaxy S10 is getting an update to make it even better on launch day

Samsung has unveiled its 2019 flagship smartphone lineup, and there aren't just two phones as usual -- there are four. There's the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, as well as a new entry called the S10e, as well as the Galaxy S10 5G.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Tile bundle sale
Deals

Tile sale drops prices on tech gadgets that can track your iPhone, keys, and more

Keeping track of personal items is an age-old problem. which is why Tile item trackers have become such hot items lately. These handy gadgets make it easy to locate your stuff, and the entire lineup is now on sale. Read on to find out how…
Posted By Lucas Coll