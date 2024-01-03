Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked will take place on Jan. 17 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. While the invitation doesn’t reveal much, it’s expected that the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will be unveiled at the event. It’s not too early to be looking for phone deals that involve the upcoming flagship smartphone though, as you’ll get $50 in Samsung Credit if you preorder the Samsung Galaxy S24. If there’s even the slightest chance that you’ll be buying the smartphone, make your reservation now as the offer is only available for a limited time.

With the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra among the best Android smartphones, expectations are high for the Samsung Galaxy S24. There are no official details yet, but leaks have shown that the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra look very similar to their previous-generation counterparts. That’s not a bad thing, as there are a lot of fans of these designs. If you’re thinking whether to buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 or wait for the Samsung Galaxy S24, you may want to wait, at least to find out what you’ll be getting with the new smartphone.

In addition to the usual updates such as a faster processor and better cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is believed to bank heavily on artificial intelligence with a new feature called Samsung Gauss. There are three components to it: Samsung Gauss Language, which can translate between languages and generate text and answers to questions; Samsung Gauss Code, which will help developers write and edit code; and Samsung Gauss Image, which can generate images.

Be the First to Know When the Galaxy S24 Launches: Samsung Galaxy S24 Announcements Subscribe Check your inbox!

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 series will be officially revealed on Jan. 17, and Samsung will give $50 in Samsung Credit for everyone who makes a reservation. That amount might not look like much, but you should take advantage of any form of discount that you can get on a latest-generation device. This is a limited-time offer though, so if you’re planning to buy the Samsung Galaxy S24, fill out the details for your preorder as soon as possible. There’s no commitment to push through with the actual purchase, so there’s no reason not to do so.

Editors' Recommendations