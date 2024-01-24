 Skip to main content
Have a Galaxy S23? Samsung will give you $550 to upgrade

Jennifer Allen
By
The Samsung Galaxy S24 laying on a shelf with its screen turned on.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you’re super keen to upgrade to the latest Samsung Galaxy S24, go direct to the source with Samsung offering one of the best phone deals around. Whether you’re buying a Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, or Galaxy S24 Ultra, there are big savings to be enjoyed here. In particular, if you’re upgrading from last year’s model, you can enjoy $550 trade-in when going from the Galaxy S23 to any of the new Samsung Galaxy S24 range. Even better, there’s $650 trade-in value for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus when upgrading to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, or you can enjoy $750 trade-in value when upgrading from a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Sound good? It gets even better. Here’s what else you need to know.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 range

The Samsung Galaxy S24 range is a pretty special one that’s set to launch very soon. In particular, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is a delight. It has a slightly larger screen than the S23 being 6.2-inches rather than 6.1, while the S24 Plus is now 6.7 inches. They both have a completely flat frame with a matte finish that looks great. On the inside, One UI 6 is highly appealing with AI-assisted software ensuring your photos look better than ever and the software boasting some impressive translation features.

Then there’s the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra which may lack 10x optical zoom like before but is otherwise great with its 200MP main camera, 12MP wide-angle lens, and a pair of telephoto cameras too. A 50MP telephoto camera offers a 5x optical zoom, while its 10MP telephoto provides a 3x optical zoom. We’re counting on this phone to ride high in our look at the best Android phones as well as the best phones overall.

While each of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S24 range is worth every cent, there are ways to save even more than via the trade-in values we listed above. Besides the exceptional trade-in values that come from having a Samsung Galaxy S23 phone, you also get $25 Samsung credit when upgrading to the Samsung Galaxy S24, along with double the storage for free, and a 5% student discount. Even better, use our link and you get an extra $50 Samsung credit so that works out at $75 overall.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and the benefits are even better. There’s $75 Samsung credit, double the storage, and a 7.5% student discount. On top of that, our link boosts that Samsung credit by $50 so you get $125 overall which is perfect for snapping up some earbuds for free. When buying the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the credit is $100 as standard with an extra $50 through our link, while the student discount is a hefty 15%.

Whichever Samsung Galaxy S24 deal sounds right for you, you’re going to need to be pretty quick as these are pre-order deals. Once the pre-order deal ends, don’t count on making such hefty savings again. Check them all out now by clicking through below and see how much you can save with your trade-in.

The best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases: the 10 best ones so far
The Samsung Galaxy S24 laying on a shelf with its screen turned on.

A new year means new Samsung Galaxy S-range phones. Thankfully, this year's range of phones is pretty, indeed. The Samsung Galaxy S24 may be the smallest of the bunch, but don't discount it just because it's not as huge as its supersized brethren. Samsung's smallest flagship phone sports all the same power as the larger models, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the 6.2-inch AMOLED display also has a 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate. It's a tiny titan that's more than capable of boxing it out with the big boys on the block. But none of that will save it if it takes a dramatic stage dive and ends up on the wrong side of a concrete sidewalk.

But have no fear, as there's a simple way to reduce the chances of unsightly or even fatal damage to your new Samsung Galaxy S24. A good protective case can keep your phone safe, while also providing excellent additional features. Want to leave your wallet at home? Get a wallet case. Can't bear to hide your phone's design? A clear case is perfect for you. No matter what you need, we've got the best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases and covers for you.

Read more
The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus cases: our 7 favorite ones
Best Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus cases.

The latest Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones have been announced. If you’ve already bought a Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus or are planning to buy one, it’s crucial to invest in a protective case to safeguard your phone. While the selection of cases available for this phone is currently limited, it will improve with time. In the meantime, we have listed our top picks for Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus cases.

If you want your new Galaxy S24+ to have a veritable suit of armor, the i-Blason Armorbox is your best option. Made of shock-absorbing TPU and unbending polycarbonate, this two-piece full-body case will keep your phone cradled and secure. A zinc-alloy built-in camera cover doubles as a multi-angle kickstand, plus, it’s compatible with MagSafe, features precise cutouts for port access, has raised edges to keep the screen suitably protected from damaging surfaces, and is both dirt and moisture-resistant. Also, the built-in screen protector works with fingerprint ID.

Read more
Hundreds of Samsung Galaxy S24 cases are already discounted
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+.

With Samsung's unveiling of its latest flagship smartphones -- the Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra -- a lot of Android fans are already looking forward to making the upgrade. Preorders have already started and regular sales are set to begin on Jan. 31, but before then, you can already buy a Samsung Galaxy S24 case with a discount from Amazon. Feel free to browse the hundreds of options available, but we've picked out our favorite offers if you don't want to get overwhelmed. You're going to have to hurry if you're interested in any of them though, because we're not sure when they'll return to their original prices.

What to buy in Amazon's Samsung Galaxy S24 cases sale
 

Read more