Time is running out to get this Galaxy S24 Ultra pre-order deal

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's screen, resting against a post.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

You only have a few days left to snap up a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at a great price and with twice as much storage with Samsung closing up its pre-order deals imminently. One of the best phone deals around, if you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra today, you can enjoy twice as much storage for free, up to $750 enhanced trade-in, $100 Samsung credit, along with 15% student discount. Even better, use our link and you get an extra $50 Samsung credit meaning $150 to use towards new earbuds or a smartwatch among other things. Sound good? Let’s take a look at all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Why you should pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Sure to be one of the best phones once it launches, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is something special. It looks great with its switch to a flat screen feeling good in your hands and its 6.8-inch Super AMOLED panel making everything pop on screen.

There’s also exceptional performance from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor while there are some very cool AI-enhanced features. For instance, there are extensive translation features that we haven’t seen among the other best Samsung phones so far. AI support also helps with its photography with Generative AI edit mode helping you edit a photo just how you want it to look. The cameras include a 200-megapixel main camera, 12MP wide-angle camera, and a pair of telephoto lenses including one 10MP and one 50MP. The cameras offer a 3x and 5x optical zoom. It all comes together to form the credentials needed for one of the best Android phones.

A true flagship phone, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be a fantastic investment for anyone who wants a phone that does everything you could possibly need. It even comes with a stylus for when you want to use it more like a tablet than a phone.

Right now, if you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, you can save a lot of cash. It’s possible to get up to $750 trade-in depending on the phone you have to trade in, while there’s also double the storage so you get 512GB for the price of 256GB. Alongside that, there’s $100 Samsung credit but by using our link, you get an extra $50 so it works out as $150 to spend on earbuds or a smartwatch. Students can also enjoy a 15% student discount. It all works out to be an unbeatable time to buy a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Check it out now before the deal ends on January 31, when the device launches in stores.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
