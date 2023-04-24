 Skip to main content
Forget the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Get an LTE Galaxy Watch 4 for $180

Jennifer Allen
By
A woman wearing a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and smiling.

One of the better smartwatch deals right now is on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm LTE at Woot. Normally priced at a hefty $430, it’s down to $180 for a limited time only aka until it sells out. Besides saving you $250, it’s the coveted LTE version that means you don’t need to keep your phone near you at all times to reap all its benefits. It’s also the model with a larger bezel thanks to it being 46mm instead of 4mm. Sure to be popular, let’s take a quick look at what it offers and how it compares to the newer Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the best smartwatch for Android users on a budget. While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 may have overtaken it in terms of being the newest Samsung Galaxy Watch, there’s less of a difference between the two than you’d think. Both look very similar although the 5 has a more scratch-resistant sapphire crystal display. However, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the model that offers a physical rotating bezel — something that many people have seriously missed in the newer version as it’s very convenient.

One of the killer features they both offer is Samsung’s body composition analysis tool. Through your wrist, you can gain insight into your body fat percentage, skeletal muscle, body water content, basal metabolic rate, and your body mass index. It’s a good guide for how healthy you are with both watches providing such stats.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 adds to this with a skin temperature reader but that’s hardly a must-have feature for most people. Both watches also offer sleep tracking with the 5 upgrading it with actionable advice but both are able to track how well you’re actually sleeping. There’s also accurate ECG monitoring from both smartwatches as well as tracking of any potential irregular heart rhythms too. Alongside that, both watches track all your workouts and encourage you through live coaching sessions. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 does offer slightly more battery life than the older 4 model though.

With the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE typically retailing at $280 while on sale but otherwise costing $360, that’s a hefty $100 more than the older Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE. Is it worth spending more? We’re not convinced. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 remains an exceptional watch for any Android user and the LTE model is certainly convenient. It also has the practical rotating bezel that is sorely missed on newer models. Unless you’re desperate to own the absolute latest technology, there’s almost nothing to be missed in going with the older model and plenty to be gained financially.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm LTE is a great watch. It may not be the latest tech but there’s a lot to love here. It’s even more tempting when it’s down to $180 at Woot having been reduced from $430. A considerable saving of $250, buy it now before you miss out. As with all Woot stock, the deal only lasts for a limited time or until it sells out so we can’t guarantee how much long you have left to benefit.

