Hurry! The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 dipped under $200 today

With the release of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 earlier this year, it was just a matter of time before the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 received a huge discount. That has now happened, as Samsung is selling the 40mm model of the wearable device for just $198, for savings of $132 on its original price of $330. We’re not sure how long stocks will last for this smartwatch though, so you need to hurry with your purchase as it may get sold out sooner than you think. Tomorrow may already be too late.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is equipped with an excellent AMOLED screen with vivid colors and an ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts brightness depending on your surroundings. Inside are Samsung’s Exynos W920 chipset, 1.5GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage, translating to performance that’s fast and smooth, while its lightweight and comfortable design means you can wear the smartwatch all day. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, powered by Google’s Wear OS 3.5 out of the box with Samsung’s One UI Watch 4.5 software, also offers a comprehensive suite of health tracking features that includes step counting, auto workout detection, sleep tracking with the Sleep Coaching platform, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and an ECG app.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 may have already taken its spot in our list of the best smartwatches as the top choice for Android, but our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 versus Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comparison flags the previous-generation model as a perfectly capable device to this day. You’ll be missing out on a brighter screen and faster performance, but with a similar core experience and design, you won’t feel that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is outdated.

