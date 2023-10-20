 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 dipped under $200 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Galaxy Watch 5 on a person's wrist.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

With the release of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 earlier this year, it was just a matter of time before the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 received a huge discount. That has now happened, as Samsung is selling the 40mm model of the wearable device for just $198, for savings of $132 on its original price of $330. We’re not sure how long stocks will last for this smartwatch though, so you need to hurry with your purchase as it may get sold out sooner than you think. Tomorrow may already be too late.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is equipped with an excellent AMOLED screen with vivid colors and an ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts brightness depending on your surroundings. Inside are Samsung’s Exynos W920 chipset, 1.5GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage, translating to performance that’s fast and smooth, while its lightweight and comfortable design means you can wear the smartwatch all day. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, powered by Google’s Wear OS 3.5 out of the box with Samsung’s One UI Watch 4.5 software, also offers a comprehensive suite of health tracking features that includes step counting, auto workout detection, sleep tracking with the Sleep Coaching platform, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and an ECG app.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 may have already taken its spot in our list of the best smartwatches as the top choice for Android, but our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 versus Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comparison flags the previous-generation model as a perfectly capable device to this day. You’ll be missing out on a brighter screen and faster performance, but with a similar core experience and design, you won’t feel that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is outdated.

Related

If you’ve been waiting for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to appear in smartwatch deals, here’s your chance — the 40mm model is currently available from Samsung for only $198, following a $132 discount on its sticker price of $330. You may miss out on this offer if you delay your purchase too long though, as we’re not sure that there will be enough stocks to meet demand. Secure your own Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 by proceeding with the transaction as soon as possible — add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Don’t need the Galaxy Z Fold 5? Get last year’s model for under $830
A person holding a partially open Galaxy Z Fold 4.

If you're thinking you can get the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for cheap now that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is out, you can actually get the foldable smartphone for an even more affordable price than you expect if you're fine with refurbished phone deals. The 256GB model in Good condition is available for just $822 from Back Market, for savings of $1,178 on its original price of $2,000, but you can also get it in Excellent condition for $872. We're not sure how many units are available though, so we highly recommend completing your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may have replaced the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 as the brand's flagship foldable smartphone, but according to our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 versus Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comparison, last year's model remains a worthwhile purchase if you can get one with a huge discount. There are small quality-of-life improvements in this year's model like a more powerful processor and an improved hinge design, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is still a powerhouse of a phone with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 12GB of RAM, and its screens -- a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 2316 x 904 resolution on the outside and a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 2176 x 1812 resolution on the inside -- are still visually striking.

Read more
Don’t buy an iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods or MacBook until next week
iPad Pro on a desk with other Apple devices and accessories.

Amazon often provides some of the best Apple deals around so you should head right there now you're thinking about something new and Apple-flavored, right? Wrong. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is kicking off imminently and we're here to explain why you should really wait until then to buy a new iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, or even a MacBook. Still confused and want to know more? No sweat. We're here to help.
Why you shouldn't buy a new Apple device this week
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is a relatively new sales event from the mighty giant. Fitting in nicely in between Prime Day in July and just before Black Friday in November, it's ideal if you want to buy something in mid-October at a sweet discount. The event runs October 10 and 11 and offers Prime members exclusive access to deep discounts on all kinds of brands like Dyson, Sony, SharkNinja, LG, and many other favorites.

Of course, we're counting on seeing some great Apple deals. It seems really unlikely that this couldn't happen given Amazon is always a reliable retailer for some of the best iPads along with the best smartwatches including the latest Apple Watch Series 9 and the slightly older Series 8. We're really confident we'll see discounts on at least the Series 8 and SE if not more.

Read more
Save $1,120 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with this deal
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 display.

Samsung was the first company to bring foldable phones into the market, and while there have been a lot of other offerings from various companies, Samsung's foldables still remain at the head of the pack. In fact, one of the best foldables on the market is currently the Galaxy Z Fold 5. While it isn't as big of an upgrade compared to the Fold 4, if you're entering the foldable market for the first time and want to get the best, then the Fold 5 is the foldable to go for, especially if you're already integrated into Samsung's ecosystem.

That said, the best of the best can be very expensive, and that's true of the Fold 5. Luckily, there's a great deal directly from Samsung wherein you can save up to $1,000 worth of trade-in credit, as well as a storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB, which is worth around $120. Even better, if you don't have or want to trade in, you can still take advantage of the storage upgrade, which is excellent since the Fold 5 doesn't have expandable storage.

Read more