Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, get a free $150 Amazon gift card

If you wanted another reason to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, here’s one from Amazon — if you purchase the 256GB version of the device for its retail price of $1,000, you’ll get a $150 gift card that you can spend on your other purchase on the retailer’s platform. That kind of means you’re only paying $850 for the foldable smartphone, as long as you think you’ll spend $150 on Amazon at any point in the future. You only get the gift card if you’re able to complete the transaction before the offer gets taken down. We’re not sure when that will happen, so you better hurry.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

For those who are thinking about getting a flip phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the recommended choice in our roundup of the best smartphones. Just released this month, the device is already viewed as an improvement over the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 versus Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comparison, the advantages of the latest model include its larger 3.4-inch outer display that supports more widgets and apps, an improved hinge that folds down flatter, and a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Features that were carried over to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 include the 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz, an IPX8 rating for water resistance, and a camera setup with a 12MP main wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens at the back and a 10MP ultrawide selfie lens inside.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 ships with Android 13 and Samsung’s custom One UI 5.1.1 interface, and future Android updates are expected to arrive quickly to the smartphone. The device also comes with a battery capacity of 3,700 mAh that should last throughout the day.

It’s a rare sight to see phone deals that feature current flagship devices, but don’t tell that to Amazon, which is giving away a $150 gift card for every purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for its sticker price of $1,000. With this offer, you’re sort of getting the foldable smartphone for just $850, which is definitely a steal price for it. You need to act fast though, because there’s no telling when the deal end. If you want to take advantage of this bargain, you have to add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations