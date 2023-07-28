 Skip to main content
You may be able to get a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for free

Attention students, teachers, and eligible faculty, it may be possible for you to pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for free, thanks to a series of promotions and credits. That’s right, at virtually no cost. Sound too good to be true? Well, it isn’t, just listen up. You will need some ingenuity, thanks to Samsung’s current enhanced trade-in values.

The Z Flip 4 has a trade-in value of $900 currently, which means Samsung will give you that amount in credit to put towards a new device. With the newest Z Flip 5 being priced at $1,000 that essentially zeroes out the cost. How? Let’s do the math. The actual price of the Z Flip 5 is $999.99, so with a 10% off educational discount that drops the price to $900. Then, with a Z Flip 4 trade-in, the price is negligible. But here’s an even better point, you get a $50 reserve credit with your pre-order which can be used towards accessories. So, if you take advantage of this offer you’re potentially being paid to get the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. How awesome is that? But wait! There’s more. You’ll also get a free storage upgrade with your pre-order, boosting the storage capacity in your new device, plus you can save on bundles — getting discounts on the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Watch6, or Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

There are more pre-order promotions available

Don’t qualify for the educational discount or don’t have a Z Flip 4 to trade-in? Don’t worry, because there are other pre-order bonuses and offers available. You can still get the free storage upgrade, which essentially doubles the storage capacity in your new device — by pre-ordering you’re automatically bumped up to the next storage increase, such as 256GB to 512GB.

You can also trade-in other devices, not just the Z Flip 4. Just to provide a frame of reference, the Galaxy S22 in good condition is about $600 in trade-in credit, while the Galaxy S21 is $400. If you have an S23+ or S23 Ultra you can get up to $900 worth of trade-in credit. Have an iPhone and want to swap to Android? An iPhone 13 Pro will get you about $600, while the 14 Pro is valued at $800. The best way to find out how much you can get for an older device is to check on Samsung’s pre-order page.

Moreover, even with no device trade-in, you can take advantage of the additional bundle offers. For instance, by pre-ordering the Galaxy Z Flip 5, you’ll also get up to $300 off the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, up to $190 off the Galaxy Watch6 smartwatch, or up to $180 off the Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds. That allows you to completely immerse yourself in the Samsung ecosystem for ridiculously reduced prices. It doesn’t get any better than that folks, especially for newer Samsung devices.

Why you should pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

In our Galaxy Z Flip 4 review, the previous generation of the foldable phone, we referred to it as “almost perfect,” with a few minor caveats. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 upgrades almost everything we loved about the previous model, including the performance and power. You still get the same beloved purse, pocket, and palm-perfect design that folds up neatly when not in use. We also learned quite a bit about it thanks to a 2 hour hands-on. Joe Maring loved it, and we’re confident you will too.

It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor specifically customized for the Galaxy mobile platform. It also features 8 GB of RAM, 256Gb or 512GB of storage, 5G wireless connectivity, and incredible 12 MP wide, 12 MP ultra-wide cameras with 10X digital zoom. The front-facing camera is 10 MP. A large 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X infinity flex display offers a 120Hz refresh rate (Adaptive), at 1,750 nits outdoor peak brightness and 423ppi density.

Needless to say, it’s ready to rock and roll.

