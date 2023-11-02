There are early Black Friday deals on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

There are some fantastic phone deals around on the stylish and powerful Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. A highlight in the folding phone world, this is the ideal device if you want to stand out from the crowd. Right now, you can buy it direct from Samsung with up to $1,000 instant trade-in credit depending on the device you have to trade in, bringing it down to $800. Alternatively, if you don’t have anything to trade in, you can get it from Amazon for $1,500, saving $300 off the regular price. Whichever deal sounds best to you, keep reading while we take you through what you need to know about the phone.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Topping our roundup of the best folding phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is an absolute delight. It’s finally demonstrated how the folding phone has come of age. It has a 6.2-inch cover screen for one-handed scrolling and anything basic, and it unfolds to open up to a 7.6-inch interior screen. Both look gorgeous with a new Flex Hinge mechanism ensuring the phone can close without a gap.

Performance wise, it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor much like other recent Samsung phones. That means it’s powerful enough for multitasking and even gaming. It also performs very well when taking photos. It has a 50MP main camera along with a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom. Numerous software upgrades also mean you can get the most out of your pictures with a natural and realistic tone.

Thanks to this great set of features, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is good as a smartphone, but it also doubles up well as a tablet. Crucially, it does so all while looking unique compared to an increasingly reliable if uninspiring world of smartphones and tablets.

Sure to be a hit with anyone looking for a new phone that stands out from the crowd, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is currently available at some great prices. You can get up to $1,000 trade-in at Samsung bringing it down to $800, or you can simply save $300 when buying from Amazon so it’s down to $1,500. You won’t regret it.

