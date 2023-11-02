 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

There are early Black Friday deals on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 display.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

There are some fantastic phone deals around on the stylish and powerful Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. A highlight in the folding phone world, this is the ideal device if you want to stand out from the crowd. Right now, you can buy it direct from Samsung with up to $1,000 instant trade-in credit depending on the device you have to trade in, bringing it down to $800. Alternatively, if you don’t have anything to trade in, you can get it from Amazon for $1,500, saving $300 off the regular price. Whichever deal sounds best to you, keep reading while we take you through what you need to know about the phone.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Topping our roundup of the best folding phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is an absolute delight. It’s finally demonstrated how the folding phone has come of age. It has a 6.2-inch cover screen for one-handed scrolling and anything basic, and it unfolds to open up to a 7.6-inch interior screen. Both look gorgeous with a new Flex Hinge mechanism ensuring the phone can close without a gap.

Performance wise, it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor much like other recent Samsung phones. That means it’s powerful enough for multitasking and even gaming. It also performs very well when taking photos. It has a 50MP main camera along with a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom. Numerous software upgrades also mean you can get the most out of your pictures with a natural and realistic tone.

Related

Thanks to this great set of features, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is good as a smartphone, but it also doubles up well as a tablet. Crucially, it does so all while looking unique compared to an increasingly reliable if uninspiring world of smartphones and tablets.

Sure to be a hit with anyone looking for a new phone that stands out from the crowd, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is currently available at some great prices. You can get up to $1,000 trade-in at Samsung bringing it down to $800, or you can simply save $300 when buying from Amazon so it’s down to $1,500. You won’t regret it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This is hands-down the best Prime Day tablet deal you can shop
The iPad 10.2 on a table.

Undoubtedly, you remember that in July, Amazon held its major Prime Day event, with a chance to grab many of its best deals during the Prime Early Access Sale. What followed were some of the best deals and discounts all year, rivaling even the holiday shopping season like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But guess what? Amazon is back with its Prime Day Big Deal Days event in October, and it means you can once again get some great offers. Dare we say some fantastic iPad offers.

In fact, if you're looking for a really affordable iPad, you can't go wrong with the standard Apple iPad 10.2 at Amazon right now. Normally priced at $329, it's down to an even lower price of $249, saving you $80 off the usual price. That's significant savings on an already well-priced tablet and easily one of the highlights of the Prime Day iPad deals. Here's why you need the Apple iPad 10.2 in your life.

Read more
Over 3,000 iPhone 15 cases discounted for Prime Day — from $3
Pacific Blue FineWoven case on a Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pro on a wooden table.

If you've already purchased the iPhone 15, you're still going to want to keep your eye on Amazon's returning Prime Day deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023. That's because there are thousands of iPhone 15 cases on sale, ranging from as cheap as $3 to as high as $20 for those with extra features and fancier designs. No matter the type of case that you want for your new iPhone 15, there will surely be something for you in Amazon's ongoing sale.

Feel free to take a look at all of the discounted iPhone 15 cases on Amazon, but if that's too overwhelming for you, you should check out our recommendations below. Either way, you're going to have to push through with your transactions as fast as you can, as there's no telling when the discounts will end or when stocks will run out. Meanwhile, if you haven't purchased one of the new iPhones yet, you're going to want to take a look at our favorite iPhone 15 deals.

Read more
Early Prime Day deal gets you over 1 million Kindle books for free
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Kindle Deals

While some of the best October Prime Day deals include electronics, household goods, and a wide variety of items, most people consider the focus consumer-electronics-related, especially the holiday sales during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That's not necessarily true, and as part of Amazon's Prime Day October event, called Prime Day Big Deal Days, they're proving as such with an incredible Kindle offer. As part of its latest event, Prime members can get up to three months of Kindle Unlimited for free, which includes access to a library of over a million digital books. It's a must-have if you're any kind of bookworm, and naturally, it works best with Amazon's Kindle devices -- or other compatible tablets. After three months, the service renews at the full price of $12 per month.

Not a prime member? Don't worry. You can still take advantage of an excellent offer. A separate deal allows you to get two months of

Read more