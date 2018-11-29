Digital Trends
Mobile

Samsung supplier allegedly tried to steal company’s flexible display tech

Christian de Looper
By

Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone could be a groundbreaking device, but while the company recently showed the tech in use, exactly how it works is still unknown. Not only that, but it could end up becoming extremely valuable. In fact, the CEO of one of Samsung’s suppliers, Toptec Co Ltd, along with eight employees of the supplier, were just charged by South Korean officials for allegedly stealing the underlying foldable phone tech and trying to sell it to a Chinese competitor.

A report from Bloomberg noted that after a period of slowed sales, the CEO of one of Samsung’s suppliers set up a fake company and built flexible displays in a different factory — after conspiring to sell that technology to a Chinese display manufacturer. The attempt to sell the tech to the Chinese company was made between May and August 2018 for 15.5 billion won, or around $13.8 million.

So how did they get caught? Well, according to the Bloomberg report, the Samsung supplier was found loading components into a ship that was headed for mainland China.

A number of details are still unknown. For example, we don’t yet know exactly which Chinese company tried to purchase the displays. We do know that the components being sold were related to “3D lamination,” which could include flexible OLED display panels and adhesives that are used to create the new Samsung Infinity Flex Display. That display will be featured in an upcoming Samsung foldable phone.

According to prosecutors in the case, it took Samsung six years and 150 billion won (or $134 million) to develop the technology that was leaked. In a statement to Bloomberg, Samsung said that it was “shocked at the results of the investigation by prosecutors, at a time when competitors are intensifying their technological rivalry.”

Samsung is expected to release its first phone with a flexible display in early 2019, after which competitors will likely develop and release their own devices with flexible displays. It’s currently unknown if flexible displays will really be the next major trend in smartphones, but whether it turns out to be or not, Samsung is likely to be at the forefront of the tech.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to root Android phones or tablets (and unroot them)
Samsung Galaxy A9 hands-on
Mobile

Feast your eyes on the crazy new screen design Samsung may introduce in 2019

Samsung is building exciting, technologically innovative midrange phones, and one of the next to be revealed could be the Galaxy A8S. It may give us a strong hint what the future Galaxy S10 will look like.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Andy Boxall
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus gets certified in Russia as first benchmark scores emerge

While we still may be months away from an announcement, there's no doubt about it: Samsung is working hard on its successor to the Galaxy S9. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Samsung Foldable Phone
Mobile

Samsung's forthcoming folding phone may be sold only in select markets

Samsung has been showcasing bendable display tech for a few years and now a folding smartphone might finally arrive. The Galaxy X, or perhaps the Galaxy F, may be the company's first example. Here's everything we know about it.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
android auto november 2018 update focuses on messaging media rg 11 18 5
Cars

Google’s new Android Auto features target motorists who like music and friends

Google has made a series of updates to its Android Auto application. The software is now more convenient to use and more feature-rich than before. The updates focus on two main areas: Messaging and media. 
Posted By Ronan Glon
Gaming

Xbox app lets you access your console while away from home. Here's how

Microsoft's Xbox app can't do it all, but it does allow you to access your profile information and launch media content directly from your mobile device. Check out our quick guide on how to connect your smartphone to an Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Sirin Labs Finney Crypto Phone
Mobile

Sirin Labs’ Finney is no token effort — it’s a full-fledged crypto-phone

The Sirin Labs Finney phone is unusual, as rather than being centered on the camera or a bezel-less design, it's all about cryptocurrencies and the Blockchain, and that makes it about as cutting-edge as tech gets.
Posted By Andy Boxall
casio pro trek wsd f30 news
Wearables

Casio's latest Pro Trek Wear OS smartwatch will be available in January

Casio continues to refine its Pro Trek Wear OS activity smartwatch. The WSD-F30 adds several new features, including another new battery-saving mode that makes great use of the dual-screen technology. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Andy Boxall
Pixel 3 taking a photo
Mobile

How to take great photos with the Pixel 3, the best camera phone around

You’ve scored yourself a new Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, and you want to take advantage of that incredible camera. We’ve got everything you need to know right here about how to snap the best photos with your Pixel 3.
Posted By Simon Hill
best hiking watches garmin fenix 5s plus maps
Deals

Cyber Monday Extended: Best Cyber Week Smartwatch Deals

Cyber Monday is known for its awesome online sales. Smartwatches, fitness trackers .. they both will see deep discounts. Now is your chance to score a new wearable at rock bottom prices.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Deals

Cyber Monday extended: Best Cyber Week Deals on the Apple Watch

Cyber Monday deals are rolling in, and the most popular savings of 2018 are on Apple Watches. Save up to $80 on brand new Apple Watch Series 3 before the holidays. We've rounded up the best deals from Apple, Target, and Best Buy.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins