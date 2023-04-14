Landing a good discount on a smartwatch that can keep up with the best smartwatches is a good way to keep yourself motivated with your fitness goals, and today you can get the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch for just $200 at Best Buy. This is a savings of $30, as the popular fitness tracker regularly costs $230. You’ll also get six months of free access to FitBit Premium and all of FitBit Premium’s newest features, which make a great pairing with the Versa 4 smartwatch. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should get the Fitbit Versa 4

Fitness enthusiasts will love the Fitbit Versa 4 for its capabilities in the gym. The Versa 4 offers a range of fitness tracking features, with things like 24/7 heart tracking, stress level tracking, and workout tracking at the top of its feature list. With its ability to track your workout, the Versa 4 is able to hold you accountable. It does so using a feature called Active Zone Minutes, which credits you for time spent in fat burn, cardio, and peak heart rate zones. This lets you know if you’re ready for another workout, or if your focus should be on recovery from your previous workout. Battery life is competitive with the best fitness trackers, with the Versa 4 able to reach more than six days of battery life on a single charge.

People in search of a stylish smartwatch without the premium markup of popular options like the Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch SE 2 will also love the Fitbit Versa 4. It wears well on almost any occasion, and there’s a lot about the smartwatch that makes for a noticeable improvement when comparing the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Versa 3. One thing you may enjoy when you aren’t on the trail or in the gym is the built-in voice assistant, which allows you to get quick news and weather alerts, set bedtime reminders and alarms, and even control your smart home devices.

Today at Best Buy the Fitbit Versa 4 is just $200. This is a savings of $30, as it would regularly set you back $230. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and so is six free months of FitBit Premium.

