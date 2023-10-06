Get an unlocked 5G phone for as little as $130

Back Market is one of the leading marketplaces for refurbished devices, and right now it’s got an impressive sale going on. There are several refurbished Samsung Galaxy models available, as well as refurbished iPhones. This is a good sale to check out if you’re looking to get your hands on one of the best phones but don’t have the budget for it, as many of the phones you’ll find in this sale still hold up well today despite being on the refurbished market.

An unlocked phone is the way to go if you want to set it up with the carrier of your choosing, and with this refurbished 5G phone sale you’ll have a pretty good variety of smartphones to choose from as well. Samsung phones are seeing some of the lowest prices of the sale, with the and with the . But this sale has some great offers to take advantage of if you’re an Apple lover as well. The in this sale, and you can .

One thing you always want to be certain of when you shop used or refurbished is that some sort of warranty or large return window is available. You’ll be getting both of these in shopping the Back Market refurbished 5G phone sale. All phones in the sale are verified refurbished, which means they’re guaranteed by an industry professional inspection. They also come with a 1-year warranty that guarantees free return shipping costs if a technical defect pops up within a year, and Back Market will even repair or replace the phone free of charge. A free 30-day return window is also included should you change your mind about the phone without any damages turning up.

This Back Market 5G phone sale is a great opportunity to pick up a refurbished unlocked phone on the cheap. Whether you prefer Android or Apple, there are a lot of phone deals to choose from, and they’re all backed by a 1-year warranty.

